Stock futures rebound slightly as S&P 500 declines ahead of a big week

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023.

Brendan McDiarmid | reuters

US stock futures opened slightly higher ahead of a big week filled with the Federal Reserve rate decision, jobs report and Apple’s earnings report.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.4%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.1%.

The S&P 500 fell into correction territory last week, with a 2.5% decline this week that puts it 10.6% below its 2023 high. The benchmark is 4% lower for October, on pace for a third consecutive negative month, which would be its first such streak since the pandemic struck in 2020.

The Federal Reserve’s decision is due on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate at the same level. With rising interest rates as the main reason for this decline in the stock market, investors will be hoping that the Fed will signal that rates may be hiked. Traders expect the Fed to raise rates at least through 2023.

The 10-year Treasury yield started last week above 5%, but ended at 4.84%. The October jobs report is due on Friday, with investors expecting some slowdown in the labor market, which would make the Fed feel comfortable keeping in place for the rest of the year.

Apple will report its earnings Thursday after the bell. The largest member of the S&P 500 is in a correction 15% below its 52-week high.

The selloff has been centered around the Nasdaq and tech stocks, which investors believe will suffer the most from rising interest rates. The Nasdaq Composite is down more than 12% from its 2023 high, firmly in correction territory. The Nasdaq and the Dow, along with the S&P 500, are headed for their third consecutive negative month. Recent disappointing earnings from Big Tech FANG stocks like Google-parent Alphabet have fueled the selloff.

Nasdaq Composite, YTD

“Fang didn’t do well in earnings this week and that really took some support out of stocks,” Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, said on CNBC on Friday.

“Do I think the FANG thesis has changed or been broken? I mean, I don’t think so. To me, if someone hasn’t had FANG all year, this is an opportunity to get into it.”

McDonald’s will begin reporting earnings with a quarterly update before the bell on Monday.

Source: www.cnbc.com