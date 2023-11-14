Stock futures little changed as traders await key inflation report: Live updates

28 minutes ago

Moody’s Investors Service cut its outlook on a slate of banking subsidiaries including JPMorgan and Wells Fargo to negative from stable late Monday.

The move comes after the rating agency on Friday cut its outlook on the US government.

Specifically, the rating agency affirmed the AA1 long-term deposit ratings for certain subsidiaries and branches of Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo. However, Moody’s has changed its outlook on these ratings to negative from stable.

The rating agency pointed to “the potentially weakened ability of the United States government to support US systemically important banks (AAA Negative), as reflected by recent changes in the approach of the United States government.” Let’s go.” “Stable to negative.”

Vanguard’s Andrew Patterson says to see ‘strong’ consumer price index report in October

Tuesday’s consumer inflation report will show some “strong to fairly strong” data for October, according to Andrew Patterson, senior economist at Vanguard.

“The near-term risks for this month are tilted to the upside and could come from commodities inflation slowing at a slower than expected pace as used car prices stop falling, and health care insurance. [owners’ equivalent rent] More is coming than expected,” he said.

Looking at core inflation components, Patterson sees shelter inflation slowing below 0.4% month-on-month for October, but the risk of a larger-than-expected print on owner-equivalent rents increases.

He said supply pressures have normalized to pre-pandemic levels, which means the fall in commodity prices is limited. “In our view, the decline in consumer demand will be a significant factor in any future slowdown in the component,” Patterson said.

CPI report will come on Tuesday at 8:30 am.

No drop in chocolate prices, cocoa prices at all-time high

Don’t expect chocolate prices to dip any further over the holidays after the price of the December cocoa bean contract climbed to a record $4,073 per metric ton (2,205 pounds) on Monday.

As recently as June, cocoa contracts were trading at less than $3,200 per metric ton.

Cocoa is set to be 56% more expensive in 2023, but that’s not necessarily good news for companies that use it as a raw ingredient in their products. Hershey is down 16% in 2023, Nestle’s sponsored ADRs are down 5% while Mondelez is just 4% higher.

March cocoa contracts in the last six months.

Science stocks rise in extended trading

A handful of science-oriented stocks made notable gains in extended trading.

Azenta climbed more than 4% after reporting a strong financial report for the fiscal fourth quarter. The life sciences stock beat the consensus forecasts of analysts surveyed by FactSet and offered full-year guidance that was in line with expectations.

Viking Therapeutics also added more than 4%. Viking shared new data from a Phase 2 trial in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, known as NASH for short.

Markets will focus on CPI inflation gauge on Tuesday morning

Markets will keep an eye on Tuesday’s first of two major inflation reports the Labor Department will release this week.

The consumer price index for October is expected to show that prices rose only 0.1% for the month, after rising 0.4% in September, according to Dow Jones Consensus Estimates. On a year-on-year basis, the CPI is expected to rise 3.3%, after rising 3.7% last month.

Excluding food and energy, core CPI is projected to rise 0.3% and 4.1%, respectively, after showing similar levels in September.

The release, at 8:30 a.m. ET, will be preceded by Wednesday’s producer price index, which reflects prices at the wholesale level.

stock futures are flat

Stock futures were little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET Monday.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all remained flat. That followed a relatively light trading day on Monday as investors prepared for Tuesday’s inflation report.

