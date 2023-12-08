Stock futures little changed ahead of key November jobs report: Live updates

three hours ago

Individual investors’ pessimism rises in latest AAII survey after falling to near 6-year low

The percentage of individual investors pessimistic about the six-month outlook for stocks rose to 27.4% in the latest survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, up from 19.6% last week – the lowest since January 2018. Was marked in.

Historically, bears have averaged about 31% each week, and have now been below average for five consecutive weeks.

The number of bullish investors fell to 47.3% in the latest week, the first time it has fallen in five weeks, and down from 48.8% the previous week – which marked the largest number of optimists since last August. The bulls’ historical average is 37.5%, and the bulls have also now been above the average for five consecutive weeks as well as six out of nine.

The AAII described the latest sentiment readings as “returning to their respective typical ranges”.

Nasdaq headed for sixth winning week

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is on track for its sixth consecutive positive week with a gain of 0.24%.

It may not seem like much of a rise, but if the Nasdaq manages to hold on, it would be the index’s longest winning streak since the eight weeks that ended in June.

Names on the index that have had a good week so far include Alphabet, which is up 3.8%, and Advanced Micro Devices, which is up 5.8% so far.

Both stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with Alphabet advancing more than 5% after the company announced the Gemini AI model. AMD rose nearly 10% a day after the semiconductor company announced its latest AI chip — and Meta and Microsoft said they would use it.

This week is looking less encouraging for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, both of which are about to snap five-week winning streaks.

November salaries are due on Friday. Traders will keep an eye here

The Labor Department is scheduled to report the November nonfarm payrolls report Friday morning — and the numbers could show an increase in hiring.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect 190,000 positions were added last month, up from October’s 150,000.

But traders – and the Federal Reserve – will look beyond just the key data. Key metrics, including wage growth and the unemployment rate, will be important indicators of whether the economy has cooled sufficiently.

Shares rose in extended trading on Thursday night.

Some names made notable moves after the market closed.

Lululemon Athletica fell more than 2% after the athletic apparel retailer issued weak guidance for the holiday season. The company, known for its yoga pants, says it expects fiscal fourth-quarter sales to be between $3.14 billion and $3.17 billion. That’s less than the $3.18 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Home furnishings retailer RH fell 9% in after-hours trading. The company sought $3.06 billion to $3.08 billion, giving a gloomy outlook on revenue, compared with the Street’s estimate of $3.08 billion for the fiscal year.

Stock futures open near flat line

US stock futures hovered near the flat line on Thursday evening.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.08%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.09%. Dow futures fell 26 points, or 0.07%.

