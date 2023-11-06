Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 15, 2021.

US equity futures were flat on Monday after the major averages capped their best week so far this year.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.03% higher and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered 0.01% below the flat line.

All the major averages were coming off their best weeks of the year so far, as well, giving positive signs for the start of November trading. The Dow ended the week up 5.07% at 34,061.32, its most winning week since October 2022. The S&P rose 5.85% to 4,358.34 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 6.61% to end the week at 13,478.28. This was the best week since November 2022 for both indices.

“Oversold conditions, solid earnings, expectations of an end to the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign and a massive decline in interest rates have brought buyers back into the market,” said Adam Turnquist of LPL Financial.

The soft monthly jobs report also pushed bond yields lower, giving a boost to equities.

Although the coming week will be light in terms of economic data and company earnings, seasonal headwinds could help propel the recovery in stocks. According to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, November is the best-performing month for the S&P 500. Turnquist said this marked the beginning of the best six-month return period for the market since the 1950s. He said the S&P 500 has since generated an average return of 7% from November to April.

As earnings season winds down, 400 S&P 500 companies have already reported their quarterly financial results. Investors are still waiting for updates this week from Walt Disney, Wynn and MGM Resorts, Occidental Petroleum and DR Horton.

Meanwhile, traders will also keep an eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak twice in the coming days. The central bank left rates unchanged for the second straight meeting last week as bond yields fell, and investors are hoping its rate-hike campaign may be ending.

“If you look at the totality of the data that has come out over the last several weeks, you see a very strong picture,” Bharat Ramamurthy, former deputy director of the National Economic Council, told CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” Friday. “I would be surprised if the Fed is going to raise rates again this year and that could be the top of the hiking cycle.”

Fed Governor Lisa D. Cook is scheduled to speak on Monday. Several other Fed officials are also delivering public comments over the weekend, including New York Federal Reserve President and CEO John Williams, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin and Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan. .

Source: www.cnbc.com