Stock futures little changed after Moody’s downgrades US outlook: Live updates

20 minutes ago

Bank of America says tech companies are still recovering from the low rate era

According to Bank of America’s technology, media and telecommunications team, the tech sector is still feeling the impact of when real rates were below 1%. The firm said that the unwanted effects of the “zero interest rate policy” era are still ongoing and will continue until 2024.

“Earnings were not a near-term priority at many companies, as valuations in growth tech were driven by EV/Sales, total revenue growth and revenue growth rather than earnings growth,” the TMT team wrote in a Sunday note.

“As a result, companies were incentivized to have low/no margin revenue. …Empty calories were prevalent. This led to many distortions.”

This filled both management teams and investors with overconfidence, highlighting that software, internet and e-commerce and streaming companies were most affected by this trend.

– Hakyung Kim

33 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley forecasts ‘slow growth, policy easing’ in 2024

According to Morgan Stanley, GDP growth in the US will slow next year. The firm also estimates that the Federal Reserve will keep rates steady at 5.375% until June 2024, when it estimates that rate cuts will begin.

“Prolonged higher rates will lead to more persistent pressure to balance the fiscal impulse and potentially drag growth down from 3Q24. We maintain our view that the Fed will achieve a soft landing, but weak growth remains a possibility.” Will keep fears alive We estimate GDP to slow from an estimated 2.5% 4Q/4Q in 2023 (2.4%Y) to 1.6% in 2024 (1.9%), chief US economist Ellen Zentner wrote in a Sunday note.

He said labor demand will also slow in 2024, but not “fall off a cliff.”

– Hakyung Kim

55 minutes ago

Stock futures opened slightly lower

US stock futures fell on Sunday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points, or 0.15%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.16% and 0.12%, respectively.

– Hakyung Kim

Source: www.cnbc.com