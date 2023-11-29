Stock futures inch higher on Wednesday: Live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

NYSE

Stock futures rose on Wednesday as investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark interest rates.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.1% each.

In after-hours action on Tuesday, Las Vegas Sands shares fell more than 4% after the company announced that Miriam Adelson – the casino operator’s largest shareholder – would be selling $2 billion of shares. NetApp jumped 11% after issuing better earnings guidance in the latest quarter and beating analysts’ expectations.

During regular trading, the major averages registered marginal gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite added about 0.3%. The Dow rose 0.2%.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that current monetary policy appears to be restrictive enough to drive inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target. The comments helped instill optimism among investors and sent shares soaring.

“Markets are already well ahead of where Waller would have moved the Fed,” Adam Crisafulli, founder and chairman of Vital Knowledge, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.”

“Now it’s just a question: Is the Fed going to start moving aggressively again about the rate cuts expected for next year, and I think we’ll get a lot of important economic data between now and the next meeting. See you,” he said. Added. “I think investors are waiting to see clarity on that front.”

In fact, according to the CME FedWatch tool, fed funds futures pricing suggests the central bank could cut rates as early as next spring.

On Wednesday, traders will be eyeing second preliminary gross domestic product data for the third quarter as well as the October wholesale inventories report. On the earnings front, Hormel Foods and Dollar Tree are expected to release quarterly results before the opening bell. Salesforce will record earnings after closing.

Source: www.cnbc.com