Stock futures fall slightly as Fed decision approaches: Live updates

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

NYSE

Stock futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday evening as Wall Street prepared for the Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision on interest rates after a terrible month.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 50 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each fell about 0.2%.

In after-hours trading, restaurant operator Yum China Holdings fell 9.2% after missing revenue estimates for the third quarter, while shares of Tinder parent Match Group fell 6.9% after disappointing revenue guidance for the fourth quarter . Advanced Micro Devices was up slightly after reporting declines in earnings and revenue, reversing its previous steep decline due to disappointing fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

The movement in the market comes as traders look to Washington for the Fed’s latest policy announcement. Central bankers are largely expected to keep rates steady, with fed funds futures pricing suggesting a more than 99% chance that rates will remain at current levels, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The decision will be released at 2 pm ET, followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 pm ET.

“They’re done with respect to the fed funds rate. They’re certainly not done with respect to their balance sheet. This is a continued form of tightening that will continue,” Peter Boockvar, CIO of Bleakley Advisory Group, said on CNBC. ” Fast money.” “This would probably be a very boring statement… However, behind the scenes, [quantitative tightening] Continuing. “This is causing rates to rise in the context of tightening financial conditions.”

Stocks have risen so far this week, somewhat consolidating after a decline in October that led each of the three major indexes to decline for the third consecutive month.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended the month down 1.4% and 2.2%, respectively, marking the first three-month decline for both indexes since March 2020. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.8% in October.

Although November is a historically strong month for the market, investors are eyeing a peak in bond yields. Earlier this month, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield crossed the key 5% mark for the first time since 2007, raising concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on the long-term.

Source: www.cnbc.com