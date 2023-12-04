21 minutes ago

David Roche says global debt ‘extremely worrying’ but crisis may not happen this year

Veteran investor David Roche said on Monday he was “very concerned” about the amount of global debt, but reassured that it would not be a major crisis this year as inflation continues to ease.

Roche warned that there is a mismatch between the rate at which the debt is increasing and our ability to pay for it.

He said he is confident that rising debt will be a major crisis, but not the biggest crisis of the year, as interest rates continue to fall.

“Interest rates will go down instead of up and that will save us all from having to fight another day again,” he said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Monday.

Global debt is set to increase by $10 trillion in the first half of 2023, taking it to a record high of $307 trillion.



– Charmaine Jacob

19 minutes ago

Gold prices set a new record, analysts say there is still scope for growth

Spot gold prices hit a new record for the second consecutive day on Monday, hitting a high of $2,110.8 an ounce before giving up some gains. Currently it is trading at $2,084.28.

Analysts who spoke to CNBC said the price of the yellow metal is set to hit new highs next year, citing geopolitical uncertainty, a potentially weak US dollar and a possible interest rate cut.

“The anticipated decline in both the USD and interest rates in 2024 are key positive drivers for gold,” said Heng Koon How, head of market strategy, global economics and market research at UOB, who expects gold prices to end at $2,200. Can reach. Of 2024.

– Li Ying Shan

2 hours ago

Evergrande shares rise as court hearing postponed, refutes report it was never profitable

Evergrande Group shares rose more than 9% as a court hearing on the possible liquidation of the troubled Chinese property firm was postponed to January 29, 2024.

The company was originally scheduled to face a hearing in a Hong Kong court on Monday on a petition by a creditor seeking to wind up the company.

Over the weekend, GMT Research released a report alleging that the company had inflated its revenues for a decade, and had never been profitable, which Evergrande rejected.

– Lim Hui Ji

7 hours ago

December’s winning track record

Equities have a long track record of posting solid gains in December. According to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, the S&P 500 has historically posted a 72.6% gain.

According to the analyst, December has historically been the best of any month, with an average gain of 2.97% in the up months, an average loss of 3.19% in the down months, and an overall average gain of 1.28%.

– Yun Lee

7 hours ago

Traders expect rate cut in 2024

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing has indicated a more than 70% chance of a rate cut from March next year. Additionally, futures are pointing to a total reduction of 1.25 percentage points by the end of the year, which equates to a reduction of five-quarters of a percentage point.

The Fed’s next and last meeting of the year is on December 12-13. The central bank raised interest rates 11 times, taking its policy rate to the highest in 22 years with a target range between 5.25%-5.5%.

– Yun Lee

