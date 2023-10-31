Stock futures fall after surge in major averages at start of week: Live updates

45 minutes ago

Yen weakens after Bank of Japan keeps rates on hold, flexes on yield curve control

Japan’s yen weakened after the country’s central bank kept interest rates steady and said it would allow more flexibility in its yield curve control policy.

The Bank of Japan said the target level of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield would be kept at 0%, but an upper limit of 1% would be taken “as a reference”.

The news sent the yen down about 0.6% against the dollar, briefly crossing the 150 per dollar threshold.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.7%, reversing earlier losses, while the Topix gained 1.14%.

The BOJ also raised its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year, with the core consumer price index now rising by 2.8%, up from the 1.9% estimated three months ago.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

4 hours ago

Retail sales growth rate in Japan has declined after four consecutive months of growth

Japan’s retail sales rose 5.8% in September from a year earlier, a slower increase than the 7% increase seen in August.

It marked the first month that growth has softened after four consecutive months of rapid growth, and slightly below the 5.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Total commercial sales reached 50.35 trillion yen ($337.17 billion) in September, its highest level since March.

– Lim Hui Ji

an hour ago

HSBC says low growth is normal for China

Fred Newman, HSBC’s chief Asia economist and co-head of global research, said China’s new normal growth is going to be lower than before.

“We probably need to adjust our expectations in terms of the upper bound for China’s growth,” Newman told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

HSBC now sees China’s economy growing at 4.9% this year and 4.6% in 2024. Newman said that will likely be the extent of growth for China over the next few years and “it will probably be as good as it gets as long as the property market continues.” To struggle.”

Newman said that even though China’s growth projections are more modest than before the pandemic, there are still some signs of economic recovery and areas of investment, including the electric vehicle sector, are growing.

Beijing’s current growth target is 5% for 2023. China’s manufacturing activity registered an unexpected contraction in October, data from the first day showed.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

three hours ago

CNBC Pro: Is Meta Worth Buying After Brutal Tech Selloff? Here’s what the pros are saying

Meta Platform shares saw a widespread technical selloff last week – but many analysts are still bullish.

Meta’s stock fell 3.86% last week, although it was trading up more than 2% on Monday.

“I believe this technology sells here, [when] We look back three, six months, I see it as a golden opportunity, not as time [for it] “to go into hibernation mode,” Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities told CNBC’s “Amid the market decline on Thursday.”

Other analysts also weighed in on the stock’s outlook.

– Amala Balakrishner

6 hours ago

Barclays says Apollo Global and KKR still on track to enter S&P 500

Apollo Global Management and KKR & Co. are both still on track to eventually join the S&P 500 index, according to a Barclays report provided to clients on Monday, although the immediate outlook could be diminished by the impact of higher interest rates on both companies’ GAAP. Is. -Reported earnings.

After Blackstone was added to the S&P 500 in September, “the index inclusion narrative has increasingly become front and center” for alternative asset managers, analyst Benjamin Budish said in the note. The problem for Apollo and KKR, however, is that S&P demands earnings measured by generally accepted accounting principles in the most recent quarter, “and over the trailing four quarters overall.”

But with interest rates rising in the third quarter, “this could result in unrealistic losses on APO/KKR’s fixed income investments (primarily related to their insurance businesses),” Barclays argued, noting that for both GAAP earnings had been negative in previous quarters, which saw 10-year Treasury yields rise by a similar magnitude.

– Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

7 hours ago

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Arista Networks – The cloud networking solutions company added 6% after the bell Monday. Arista Networks reported earnings per share, excluding items, of $1.83 on revenue of $1.51 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

Lattice Semiconductor — a maker of low-power programmable chips — fell nearly 16% in late trading. Lattice’s fourth-quarter revenue estimate of $166 million to $186 million fell short of analysts’ consensus estimate of $195.7 million, according to FactSet’s StreetAccount.

Wolfspeed – Shares of the chip maker jumped more than 11% after first-quarter financial results. The company reported a loss of 53 cents per share, while analysts were calling for 67 cents per share, per LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. Revenue fell short of estimates at $197 million, while analysts expected $208 million.

– Hakyung Kim

7 hours ago

Stock futures opened flat on Monday

There was little change in US stock futures on Monday night.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose only 2 points, or 0.01%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.02%. Nasdaq 100 futures were unchanged.

– Hakyung Kim

