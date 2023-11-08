Stock futures fall after S&P 500 posts longest winning streak since 2021: Live updates

5 hours ago

Japan business sentiment improves as Reuters Tankan survey sees growth in November

Confidence among major Japanese manufacturers rose in November, according to the Reuters Tankan survey, which measures business sentiment among large Japanese companies.

This is the first time that the index has improved since August, while the sentiment in the services sector has increased for the second consecutive month.

The manufacturers’ sentiment index rose to +6 in November, compared with +4 in October, and the service-sector index stood at +27, up from +24 the previous month.

The survey underlined a poor economic recovery and a challenging outlook for Japan’s manufacturers.

It also reflected a similar improvement seen in the Bank of Japan’s closely watched quarterly Tankan survey.

A positive figure means that optimists outnumber pessimists, and vice versa.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

4 hours ago

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley says these are the stocks that will benefit — and lose — from the wellness trend

From nutrition to beauty, Morgan Stanley says there is a “global shift towards well-being” taking place – not just among consumers but also among governments.

The investment bank said the COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor behind the increased focus on weight and its impact on health, though it also said wellness goes beyond weight loss and includes fitness, nutrition, appearance, sleep and mindfulness. also includes.

CNBC Pro takes a look at the stocks that Morgan Stanley says will be affected — both positively and negatively.

Members can read more here.

– Weizen Tan

13 hours ago

CNBC Pro: ‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Morgan Stanley loves the memory sector and picks its top stocks

Technology topics have reigned supreme this year and one segment in particular stands out for Morgan Stanley: the memory sector.

Calling it “the gift that keeps on giving”, the investment bank notes that the sector’s “valuing power is now one of the best in tech, and is still in the early recovery phase.”

The bank revealed its “top picks” and “favorite plays”.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

– Amala Balakrishner

an hour ago

New Zealand’s inflation expectations fell to a two-year low in the fourth quarter

New Zealand’s inflation forecast fell to a two-year low in the fourth quarter, a Reserve Bank of New Zealand survey showed.

The RBNZ’s two-year inflation expectations, broadly seen as the time frame when the central bank’s monetary policy actions will translate into prices, fell to 2.76% from 2.83% in the previous quarter ending in September. Went.

Annual price growth a year ahead was expected to decline to 3.60% from 4.17%.

The one-year-ahead expectation for annual wage inflation was 4.43%, down from 5.04% in the third quarter, while the two-year-ahead expectation for annual wage inflation was 3.53%, down from 3.66% in the previous quarter.

The survey highlights that the central bank’s interest rate hike cycle has shown signs of easing price pressures. The RBNZ will hold its next policy meeting on November 29.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

6 hours ago

Apple had the most positive impact on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on Tuesday

Tuesday’s trading session marked the longest stretch of positive days for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index since November 2021.

The S&P 500 gained 0.28%. The stock with the biggest positive impact on the index was Apple, which rose about 1.5%.

Apple also had the most positive impact on the Nasdaq Composite. The tech-heavy index was up 0.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 57 points, or 0.17%, and extended its longest winning streak since July. Salesforce had the biggest positive impact on the 30-stock index.

– Lisa Kailai Hahn, Chris Hayes

6 hours ago

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: eBay, Toast and more

These stocks were rising the most in extended market trading:

Robinhood – Shares of the trading platform app fell more than 8%. Robinhood posted revenue of $467 million in the third quarter, compared with analysts’ estimates of $478 million, per LSEG.

eBay – Shares of the e-commerce giant fell 6%. Per LSEG, third-quarter revenue came in at $2.5 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Toast – Shares fell 17% in extended trading. Restaurant point-of-sale systems provider Toast reported a loss of 9 cents per share in the third quarter, while LSEG analysts had expected earnings of 10 cents per share.

Read the full list of trending stocks here.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

6 hours ago

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were trading at stable levels on Tuesday night.

Dow futures were up about 0.04% after 6 p.m. ET, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both marginally flat.

-Lisa Kailai Hahn

Source: www.cnbc.com