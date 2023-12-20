2 minutes ago

FedEx, General Mills lead premarket movers

FedEx is the morning story on Wall Street, with the delivery stock falling 10% before the bell after a disappointing second-quarter report.

Here are some other notable premarket movers:

General Mills – Shares of the food products company fell 3% after General Mills reported fiscal second-quarter revenue that met expectations and said organic net set sales fell 2% despite strong pricing. Has come.

Salesforce – The tech stock fell 1.3% after Wells Fargo downgraded Salesforce from overweight to equal weight.

– Jesse Pound

an hour ago

Mortgage demand declines despite another drop in interest rates

Demand for mortgages declined compared to the previous week, despite rates continuing to fall, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a conforming loan balance ($726,200 or less) decreased from 7.07% to 6.83%, points for loans with 20% down increased from 0.59 (including origination fee) to 0.60. Have become. payment, the group said on Wednesday. Despite recent declines, rates are still much higher than at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

-Lisa Rizzolo

an hour ago

What analysts say about FedEx after disappointing earnings and outlook

FedEx shares fell dramatically after the company lowered its full-year sales outlook as weak demand hurt sales. The packaging company’s adjusted earnings and revenue per share also fell short of estimates, sending shares down 9% after market close on Tuesday.

The stock continued to slide Wednesday morning, down more than 12% in premarket trading. Here’s what some analysts are saying about the company:

Bank of America: Analyst Ken Hoexter maintained his Buy rating and lowered his price target to $313, meaning the stock has a potential upside of 11.8% from its latest close. Although margin expansion was weak, and the company is seeing lower margins next year as well, the analyst said he sees strength in FedEx’s ‘Drive’ program, which focuses on cutting expenses by improving operational efficiency.

Analyst Alison Poliniak-Cusick expects FedEx’s earnings results to pressure shares, but similarly said progress in its cost-cutting initiatives will continue to support the company’s fiscal 2024 outlook. Once the transition is complete, Wells Fargo expects a “stronger cash flow profile” with greater confidence, potentially leading to a higher valuation. The company maintained its equal-weight rating on the stock. Barclays: Analyst Brandon Oglensky maintained his Overweight rating and lowered his price target to $310, noting particularly poor performance in the company’s Express unit, its largest, due to lower demand and customers turning to cheaper services. done. Existing operations will need to reduce capacity by 20% to 30% to improve margins, which the analyst said “does not appear to be feasible with current management plans.”

– Piya Singh

13 hours ago

FedEx drops 9% on disappointing earnings

FedEx stock fell 9% after the package-delivery company posted disappointing quarterly results and cut its revenue outlook.

Adjusted earnings came in at $3.99 per share, less than the $4.18 expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. The company reported revenue of $22.17 billion, compared to estimates of $22.41 billion.

FedEx shares fall after earnings

FedEx also said it expects a low single-digit decline in revenue for the fiscal year. This is lower than previously estimated year-on-year sales.

– Samantha Subin, Leslie Josephs

14 hours ago

Stock futures opened with little change

