If we want to find a stock that can grow over the long term, what underlying trends should we pay attention to? In an ideal world, we would like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned on that capital also increasing. Simply put, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are constantly reinvesting their earnings at a higher rate of return. So, when we looked around Stingray Group’s (TSE:RAY.A) ROCE trend, we like what we saw.

What is Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don’t know, ROCE is a measure of a company’s annual pre-tax profit (its return) relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Stingray Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$85m ÷ (CA$876m – CA$95m) (Based on last twelve months till September 2023),

so, Stingray Group’s ROCE is 11%. In itself, this is a standard return, although it is much better than the 8.3% generated by the media industry.

See our latest analysis for Stingray Group

ROCE

In the chart above we measured Stingray Group’s forward ROCE against its past performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you want to see what analysts are forecasting next, you should check out our Free Report for Stingray Group.

So how is Stingray Group’s ROCE trending?

Although returns on capital are good, they have not changed much. The company has deployed 302% more capital over the past five years, and returns on that capital have remained steady at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE, it’s good to see that a business can continue reinvesting at these decent rates of return. Steady returns in this ballpark may be uninspiring, but if they can be maintained over the long term, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Another thing worth noting is that, even though ROCE has been relatively flat over the past five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 11% of total assets is good to see from a business owner’s perspective. This may eliminate some of the risks inherent in operations as the business has fewer outstanding obligations to its suppliers and or short-term creditors than before.

What can we learn from Stingray Group’s ROCE

To summarize, Stingray Group is consistently reinvesting capital at reasonable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has not provided much growth in terms of total returns to shareholders. For this reason, savvy investors will probably want to look further into this company if it is a major investment.

One more thing, we have seen 2 warning signs Encountering a Stingray Group that you might find interesting.

If you want to find solid companies with good earnings, check out Free List of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source