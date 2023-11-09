November 8—Stillwater City Council unanimously approved revised rate structures for electric, water and wastewater utilities that will allow the city to offset the costs of service and infrastructure projects.

The city has spent several months debating an increase in the rate structure, with the city calling on professionals to conduct rate studies, meeting with experts to discuss rate structures, holding numerous community meetings and taking staff recommendations into consideration. heard from.

“I think it’s worth noting that we’ve had consultants come in and look at it, we’ve had our city staff look at it and study it and it’s all been presented to the council,” Councilor Christy Hawkins said. “I think none of us take this lightly who were considering a rate increase, but I think it’s also worth noting that, over the years and during the pandemic, we’ve seen many of them “A lot of growth and studies have come to a halt, and even inflation has come to a halt due to the economic impact the pandemic is having on our community.”

Hawkins said the city of Stillwater is in a situation where a rate increase is needed to be able to maintain services and infrastructure.

Vice Mayor Amy Dzialowski drew attention to conservation issues. Many residents have requested that more research be done on the topic, and many want to participate in conservation programs.

Electric utility director Lorraine Smith said, “To attack the conservation issue, we eliminated block billing in the residential sector, which actually promoted usage rather than encouraging conservation.” “There are definitely some great points raised about programs we can consider to help our citizens reduce their consumption.”

Smith listed some of the ways the city actively promotes conservation, such as hot water tank rebates and ground source heat pumps. Smith said the city won’t have to start from scratch, but is exploring further preservation options.

With the rate increase approved, some residents may experience greater financial struggles. The city also offers a program to donate funds to help clients who may struggle with finances. Dana Mattox, director of utility and billing services, said customers can add this feature when paying their bill and set the donation amount they want.

Although the rate increase may be viewed negatively by some residents, the outcome allows for several positive actions, in which the money collected will pay for the cost of service and improve water infrastructure projects.

“Water is probably the one I hear about the most,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “I think everybody who contacted me about water said we need to make sure we keep the water system running and appreciate the fact that we’re doing that through these rates. . As previously commented, this is no small matter. Water rates especially will be something we will all see increase in our bills, but the city will have to maintain the system providing clean water. “

Joyce said he believes residents recognize the importance of proper infrastructure when discussing water, and that residents recognize the true investment and impact of rates in the water system.

The city is considering grants and assistance to help with water infrastructure.

Hawkins said, “…if we get more than the current estimate, it’s possible that rates could be adjusted and the increase could be reduced.”

The new rate structure will be phased in beginning in January 2024.

