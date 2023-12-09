Still-hot jobs and a medical milestone: Saturday US briefing

(Bloomberg) — Greetings from Washington. From an unexpectedly still-hot labor market to Congress’s struggle to reach a long-term funding plan for the government, we’re rounding up this week’s most important stories.

The stronger-than-expected November jobs report indicated that the US labor market is still buzzing despite the burden of higher interest rates. The data, including the unemployment rate hitting a four-month low of 3.7% and a rise in the participation rate, prompted traders to reduce expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively ease monetary policy next year.

With key measures of inflation due on Tuesday and the Fed’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, the coming week will be important for investors. Speculation that the Fed will raise rates has helped the S&P 500 index add nearly $4 trillion in market value since the end of October, and at least one investor predicts stocks could rise further in 2024. Will go. In a market full of uncertainty, stock bulls who simply sit patiently and refuse the temptation to get ahead of the market are proving to be big winners.

The US FDA approval of the first treatment using the Nobel-prize winning technology Crispr is a medical milestone, and not just for the 100,000 Americans who suffer from sickle cell disease. Editing DNA with the same ease as spell-checking a Word document has long been a scientific task and the true potential of the technology is still in the future.

With the conflict in the Middle East now entering its third month, Bloomberg Opinion’s Noah Feldman and Mohammed Alayah argue that Israel must now take a bold step toward peace. According to the authors, the best way forward now is for Israel and Saudi Arabia to resume serious negotiations that would not only restore the situation before October 7, but also build toward a real, lasting peace based on I will move forward. Palestinian state.

Global tensions have even spilled over into what was briefly considered a diplomatically safe haven: the Arctic. As the region re-emerges as a frontier between Russia and the US – even China, it also faces the consequences of climate change, according to Liam Denning of Bloomberg Opinion , which has heated up the environment and fueled geopolitical misadventures, takes a final look at the situation in the Far North. It has become a laboratory of our global evils.

Meanwhile, hostility is high within the US Congress amid efforts to pass a long-term spending bill. Ultraconservatives in the House warned new Speaker Mike Johnson that any effort to deliver aid to Ukraine before the country addresses migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border would lead to a revolt from his right wing. Congress has until early next year to pass funding legislation before facing another government shutdown risk.

The indictment Thursday of Joe Biden’s son Hunter on nine federal tax charges is expected to be a political headache for the White House as the president puts a big focus on fundraising and campaigning ahead of the 2024 election. Biden, who is in Nevada and California this weekend to appeal to big-name donors, sidelined the case on Friday but Republicans are treating the case as a political gift.

Speaking of families, there’s new blood at the top of Bloomberg’s annual ranking of family wealth. For the first time, the House of Nahyan has joined the list, taking the No. 1 spot with $305 billion and surpassing Walmart’s Walton. In third place is the family behind Hermès, whose iconic Kelly and Birkin handbags have defied the luxury slump following the pandemic. Overall, the world’s richest families added $1.5 trillion this year, largely by living together, united by a shared sense of duty and the belief that they will be richer for it.

