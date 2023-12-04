Stifel's Bannister says stock market will struggle to grow more than 2% until mid-2024

According to Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel, the S&P 500 index will probably struggle to rise above 4,650 until mid-2024, as megacap growth stocks lose ground to “cyclical value” equities.

His view, expressed in a note on Monday, suggests that the S&P 500 may barely gain ground from its current levels, after closing on Friday at its highest price since March 30, 2022. On Monday, the index SPX was trading marginally lower at around 4,563. At last check, FactSet data shows.

Stocks have risen this year as inflation has declined, with many investors expecting the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates in 2024. But Bannister expects that with “improved global economic growth”, inflation could become “stickier” in the first half of next year. According to his note.

“We do not think the Fed will cut in the first half of 2024,” they wrote. The Fed has tightened its monetary policy to fight high inflation, pushing its benchmark rate to the highest level in 22 years.

“While keeping Fed policy cautious, we anticipate unemployment will return to levels in the spring of 2024,” Bannister said, citing Stifel’s calculations of the “real permanent unemployment rate.”

Bannister said he is expecting to see a rotation from megacap cyclical growth to cyclical value stocks, which will make it harder for the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 to top 4,650 by the end of June.

Cyclical risers include megacap stocks that are headed into 2023, such as Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -2.46%, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META, -2.10%, chip maker Nvidia Corp. NVDA, -3.20%, Apple Inc. AAPL, -1.14% and electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.85%, their note shows.

According to Bannister, cyclical value sectors of the stock market include banks, capital goods, energy, financial services, insurance, materials, real estate and transportation. For broader areas of cyclical growth, he cited media and entertainment, semiconductors, technology hardware and appliances, as well as autos and components.

bannister’s 2023 call

In January, Bannister called for the S&P 500 to rally in the first half of 2023 and then run into trouble in the second half. Stocks surged in the first seven months of 2023, before the S&P 500 suffered losses for three consecutive months through October and then rebounded in November.

“The S&P 500 already projects a COVID-distorted ‘pseudo-recession’ in 2022,” Bannister said in his note on Monday, “and the index has been in a correction since October of that year.” In their view, the “pseudo-recession”, which lasted from approximately April 2022 to March 2023, was “a reduction in unemployment as only excess labor demand declined.”

Stifel note dated December. 4, 2023

The S&P 500 is up about 19% so far in 2023 as of Monday afternoon trading. Bannister’s mid-year forecast to 2024 implies that the index may have difficulty rising more than 2% from current levels.

The US stock market fell on Monday after all three major benchmarks rose for five consecutive weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was 0.3% lower in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 SPX fell 0.7% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP fell 1.1%, FactSet data show, at last check.

Source: www.marketwatch.com