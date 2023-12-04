According to Stifel, the S&P 500 will have trouble rising above 4,650 by mid-2024 as megacap growth stocks will underperform cyclical value names in the new year. The broad market index ended Friday at 4,594.63, its highest close for 2023. Stifel’s forecast of 4,650 represents only a 1.2% rise from this level. .SPX YTD Mountain S&P 500 Year to date in 2023, the broader market index is up nearly 19%, driven primarily by large-cap tech names like Meta and Nvidia. Indeed, the information technology and communication services sectors are up 47% and 44%, respectively. In 2024, “Economic growth, inflation and Federal Reserve tightening [will] All prove resilient, market strategist Barry Bannister wrote in a Monday note. He said these factors will promote rotation into cyclical value sectors such as energy, financial services and real estate profit sharing in the new year. Bannister also said he doesn’t expect the Fed to cut rates in the first half of 2024. He also said the market faces bleak prospects in the early 2030s, realistically expecting a range-bound S&P 500 as investors navigate a secular bear market. “The CPI inflation-adjusted S&P 500 peaked near 5,300 in Dec-2021 and has since declined, characteristic of a decade-long secular bear market with a flat/range-bound market,” Bannister said. The firm anticipates “moderate reflationary growth” in 2020, he said, which has historically helped value, small-cap and international equities — but which would result in more subdued overall returns for the S&P 500, which tends to lag behind caps. -Is weighted and therefore more influenced by large-cap gains. The broad market index saw growth-based annual real total returns after inflation, with reinvested dividends, of 14.1% from 2011 to 2021, Bannister said. As the market’s growth story shifts toward cyclical growth, Bannister says the previous “high level of returns…has gone on for a generation.” —CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnbc.com