Our small business leaders are the fabric of our society. They are the unsung heroes who take risks every day to create better lives for their employees, customers and neighbors. They are innovators and competitors who own barber shops, beauty salons, restaurants, automobile repair shops, boutiques, and so on. They work long hours and sponsor charity events and generally play a very positive role in their communities. Entrepreneurs stand for personal responsibility and represent the relationship between individual freedom and free enterprise as well as the American dream for freedom.

Naturally, when we think of entrepreneurs outliers like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Jeff Bezos come to mind. The founders of Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon, respectively, literally changed the way the world communicates, plays, and purchases goods and services. One thing is absolutely clear, the 1980s gave birth to many great companies. Not only Apple and Microsoft, but Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and many other computer hardware, software, and technology companies.

Entrepreneurs are accountable for their own actions and their success depends on it. Traditionally it has been an expression of the American way, the American spirit, and the American dream. This attitude was prominent in the 1980s when Reagan-era policies calling for sweeping tax cuts and deregulation of domestic markets created a positive economic environment for innovation and entrepreneurship.

However, today, Biden’s economic policies are putting small businesses at risk by making it more difficult to do business. Interest rates are higher than they have been in many years and regional banks that serve small businesses are under tremendous pressure. Add to this the cost of regulations promulgated by their administration, the low threshold for IRS audits, associated legal and administrative costs, inflation, and the rising cost of products and employment and you can clearly see the problems facing entrepreneurship. America needs the entrepreneurial ecosystem we had in the 1980s. Without relief for small businesses, the American dream could become a nightmare. Let’s celebrate entrepreneurship!

Steven M. Strom has been a successful entrepreneur for over 46 years and is the author of “Success and Self-Discovery,” his deeply personal and inspirational business memoir available on Amazon.com. https://tinyurl.com/4hkfn8dy

