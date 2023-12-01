rigby group

Steve Rigby is thinking big. Over the past ten years he has helped create over £500 million in value for his family business Rigby Group – one of the UK’s top ten wholly owned private companies – Steve now wants to help build the UK.

Rigby Group is now a second generation family business. “My father, although not a household name, was one of the top 50 entrepreneurs of his generation,” says Steve. “That leaves big steps,” but as Steve admits, it comes with advantages: “I have the beauty of experience, gained from my father’s successes and mistakes, as well as my own 35 years of There is effort and a financial security that allows some bold decisions to be taken.”

Steve is already doing a great job. Among other things, he is on the board of Family Business UK, this year a national judge for EY Entrepreneur of the Year, Chairman of the Rigby Foundation and a long-term supporter of Place2B, most recently as Chair of the charity’s Development Board. work done. ,

These public efforts are part of Steve’s efforts to pursue more long-term thinking. The recent stir in the policy world was on an issue that was particularly close to his heart: family business. as he wrote many times: “The UK has only 12 companies in the Global 500, compared with 78 in Germany, 32 in France and 20 in Italy. Rigby Group is one of fewer than 500 organizations with more than 250 employees that transitioned to the second generation Is.”

He is calling for business assistance programs to help others who want to pass their businesses on to the next generation. He also joined calls to make full expenditure permanent (which was later in the recent Autumn Statement) and to raise the eligibility threshold for the Enterprise Investment Scheme to companies with up to 499 employees.

More broadly he wants to answer some broad questions, such as: What is the ideal size of our economy? What business mix do we want? What is the role of public markets? How do we encourage entrepreneurship? What is the role of venture capital? Where are our universities and IPs? Do we as a country embrace capitalism?

Turning to business conditions, Rigby sees profound technological change on the horizon and thinks the UK needs to be prepared to meet it. “Traditional capital investment models are changing”, he says, pointing to more customer-centric technologies focused on users. “AI will only accelerate this transformation of technology, with knowledge workers being the most affected.”

This is both an opportunity and a risk. Innovation is waiting to be facilitated but those that fail to invest in it will fall behind, while those that do will move ahead. Rigby wants Britain to be in the latter group of countries. That’s why he’s advocating for British pension funds to actively invest in startups and new technologies; That’s why he wants to see more support from the government for British innovators in their ambitions to go global; And that’s why he wants private companies to be given more room to operate because they are better placed to put long-term thinking into practice.

Who can blame them for wanting and hoping for a more bullish investment climate? In 2021, a single Canadian pension fund invested more in a single UK private company than the entire UK pension industry invested in all UK private companies.

As you would expect, Steve is confident that Rigby Group will continue to be a leader in private capital technology investment. “Our intention is to remain a ‘mega cap’ private company,” says Steve. “At the center is SCC – our IT services business with revenues of £3.5bn and 7,500 colleagues across five countries. We will also continue to build our private investment business, which is building the next UK technology titans. We will support this with our efforts on philanthropy and external affairs, ensuring that we share our success and experiences.”

When asked about his advice for young entrepreneurs, he said that capital and time are the most important commodities: “The better the idea, the more you can access capital and save time. Be clear about your product market fit, your total addressable market and your differentiation. Apply your talent and time in equal measure, but protect yourself and your integrity. She believes it is important to establish a clear vision: “Don’t be afraid to break the norm, and peer compassion should be considered; leadership is about making bold decisions, breaking new ice, and setting a clear course.”

Ultimately, when asked about his greatest accomplishment: “Family should always be the answer. What is all this for without legacy and continuity?”

