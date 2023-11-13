Steve Jobs expressed extreme regret in his last days before his death, saying, ‘I wanted my children to know me. I wasn’t always here for them, and I wanted them to know why and understand what I did.’

Known as one of the most influential and visionary leaders of our time, Steve Jobs left an indelible mark on technology and innovation. His work at Apple Inc. redefined the landscape of consumer electronics, establishing him as a symbol of success and creativity.

Yet, in his final days, as he battled a rare form of pancreatic cancer, Jobs revealed a more introspective side, expressing some regrets, particularly about his family.

In the weeks before his death in 2011, Jobs, struggling with severe pain and weakness, tried to share a deeper understanding of his life with his children. This desire led him to collaborate on a comprehensive biography with author Walter Isaacson. Jobs wanted to give his children an insight into his life, explain his absence, and help them understand the choices he made.

Jobs told Isaacson, “I wanted my children to know me.” “I wasn’t always there for them, and I wanted them to know why I did and understand what I did.”

Isaacson, nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, recounted his last meeting with Jobs. He found Jobs in considerable discomfort, confined to a downstairs bedroom due to his inability to climb the stairs. Despite his physical decline, Jobs’ intellect remained sharp, and his wit as lively as ever. Isaacson’s comments, shared on Time.com, shed light on the tech icon’s struggles and reflections.

Initially diagnosed with cancer in 2003, Jobs delayed surgery, a decision he expressed regret to his biographer. At first, Jobs found the idea of ​​surgery too invasive and opted for alternative treatments such as acupuncture, dietary supplements, and juicing.

This delay in seeking conventional medical treatment was a critical period in Jobs’s fight against cancer. The cancer, a neuroendocrine islet tumor, was discovered during a CT scan for kidney stones. Although this form of cancer was one of the 5% that is slow-growing and potentially treatable, Jobs’ initial refusal of surgery complicated his condition.

For nine months after his diagnosis, Jobs stood firm on his decision, much to the surprise and concern of his wife and close friends, who strongly advocated for surgery. Reflecting on these moments, Isaacson explains that Jobs later acknowledged the gravity of his decision.

“I didn’t want my body to be exposed. …I didn’t want to violate that way,” Jobs said of his initial dislike of surgery.

Despite eventually agreeing to surgery and exploring cutting-edge experimental treatments, delayed intervention proved to be a significant factor in his health battle. Jobs’s journey through his illness, as Isaacson tells it, reveals a complex interplay of personal beliefs, fears, and the harsh realities of confronting a life-threatening illness.

Jobs’s honest confession in his final days highlights the universal dilemma that faces many people, especially parents. The challenge of balancing professional success with family responsibilities is a difficult road. Jobs’s thoughts echo the sentiments of countless others who find themselves torn between achieving career milestones and being there for their children. In today’s fast-paced world, this struggle for work-life balance is more evident than ever.

His regrets, shared over the past few weeks, serve as a powerful message to all parents about the importance of balancing life’s various demands, a lesson that extends far beyond the realms of technology and business success. It extends up to.

