October 26 – The shrill screams of blue jays echoed in the air, warning other birds that humans were on the move, as Phil Plouffe, Maggie Jones and I did the other day at the James L. Goodwin was tramping on a trail in the State Forest.

“There’s been a steady stream of jazz eating acorns,” commented Magee, “It’s been a good year.”

He noted a bountiful season in which one oak tree could drop 10,000 acorns. The three of us must have taken at least that many steps as we walked the nearly five miles around the picturesque Pine Acres Pond, seeing not only blue rays, but also white-throated sparrows, kingfishers, red They were also pleased with birds such as tailed hawks and rats. -The name of a pileated woodpecker. We also saw a bald eagle flying overhead and perched on a tall tree across the pond.

Located about 35 miles north of New London in the so-called “quiet corner” of Connecticut, the 2,000-acre forest is a recreation center featuring 14 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and more. There are well maintained and marked paths. And horse riding. The forest also has three large ponds for boating, fishing and bird watching; a campground; picnic pavilion; a 1.5-acre native plant arboretum; and the Goodwin Conservation Center, which displays a self-guided illustrated history of the land’s forestry program, which dates back more than 100 years.

In 1913, three years after graduating from the Yale School of Forestry, James L. Goodwin initially purchased a 28-acre parcel of woodlands and fields, and planned to establish a forestry business on what he called Pine Acres Pond. Goodwin also planted red, white and Norwegian pines as well as spruce, which he sold as Christmas trees.

During that time, Goodwin acquired additional land in Hampton and neighboring Chaplin, on which he planted apple orchards and harvested timber, and also built a dam to create the 135-acre Pine Acres Pond.

After operating his successful business for more than half a century, Goodwin donated his forest to the state in 1964. He lived with his wife Genevieve at their farmhouse on Potter Road in the Hamptons before moving to Florida, where he died. In 1967 at the age of 85. Today, that farmhouse serves as the Goodwin Conservation Center and interpretive museum.

Maggie, Phil and I set out on a section of the 17-mile Natchog Trail across the street from the center. If we had continued on this blue-blazed sidewalk we could have headed north toward the town of Ashford, but instead we joined the Air Line State Park Trail, a restored 19th-century railbed that now runs through eastern Connecticut. Extends for more than 60 miles.

Over the years, we’ve biked, run, and cross-country skied the mostly flat, wide and smooth Airline Trail, but this was our first time hiking this section.

“A great path,” said Phil – no roots or rocks to travel over. On this crisp, clear morning, the sun’s rays passed through trees that had just begun to adopt their autumn colors, creating a “stained glass” effect, as Magee noted. Fall is one of the best times to visit the woods – cool temperatures, bright colors, and no insects.

After walking north on Airline for about a mile and crossing Estabrooks Road, we turned east (right) onto a blue-and-white-blazed, single-track footpath that soon parallels the eastern shore of Pine Acres Pond. hunched over. In addition to the pines, we passed under Atlantic white cedar, red maple, beech, hemlock, and some witch hazel that was just starting to flower.

We also took a short detour on the red-blazed trail to a viewing platform on Governor’s Island on Pine Acres Pond, where we watched eagles soar overhead. A flock of ducks, a favorite prey of hawks, also took notice and headed to the safety of the shore. Eagles used to be a rare sight in Connecticut, but now more of them are making the state their home year-round. It is always thrilling to see a magnificent bird in flight.

At the southern end of the pond, almost at our car, we encountered a fence with a sign saying that a small path ahead was closed to hikers because fresh grass had been planted. However, fishermen will be allowed to continue using the path, as stated in the sign.

“They should have put the sign at the beginning of the trail, not the end,” I grumbled. If we had followed orders we would have had to go back many miles. The new grass was tall and healthy. And why should fishermen get priority over pedestrians? There was an easy way around the fence.

I’ll leave the alternative we came up with up to your imagination, but I will suffice to say that not a single blade of grass was damaged.

The forest areas remain open from half an hour before sunrise to half an hour after sunset.

For more information and a map of the forest, visit portal.ct.gov/DEEP/State-Parks/Forests/James-L-Goodwin-State-Forest.

More information about the volunteer organization Friends of Goodwin Forest is available at FriendsofgoodwinForest.org

