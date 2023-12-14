Steve Ballmer: How to be a good listener

Steve Ballmer started at Microsoft as Bill Gates’ assistant in 1980, when he was employee number 30. He later became its CEO at the height of the Dot Com bubble. His unmatched energy and passion for all things Microsoft was on full display at his infamous product launch.

Unfortunately for Ballmer, Microsoft’s stock price didn’t match that energy. After losing billions of dollars on acquisitions and the Surface tablet, he announced his retirement in 2013. Microsoft’s stock price skyrocketed following the news, which ultimately contributed to the billions of dollars Microsoft employees earned in stock options – enough to buy the Los Angeles Clippers.

Now you can mostly see the 67-year-old on the court supporting his team. As leader of the Clippers, Ballmer says: “The tone is set at the top. We’re fanatical, we’re going to win. We’re about maximizing our chance to win a championship.”

Ballmer also focuses on government transparency through his nonprofit, USA-Facts.

Ballmer spoke with Brian Sozzi, executive editor of Yahoo Finance, about how to be a good listener as a leader.

“People want to be acknowledged for what they said, to make sure you know, to brief them back so they know you heard them. That’s one. And part of it That’s when I think people don’t understand something so they just haven’t thought about it. I’ll explain it then,” Ballmer said.

Brian Sozzi: What would you say has been your biggest challenge as a leader over the past few years?

Steve Ballmer: I consider myself a good listener because I listen to everything. People don’t think I’m a good listener because I don’t take what they say for granted. I process it, but I don’t accept. People want to be appreciated for what they say so make sure you know. Tell them back briefly, so they know you heard them. This is it.

And part of it becomes when I think people don’t understand something, they haven’t thought about it, I’ll explain it. Then some people get a little defensive, so I’ll explain it again and again. And that may seem painful to people, which I don’t think is so helpful. I continue to make those mistakes. I know about them now. But I still have room for improvement.

