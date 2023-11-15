Steve Aoki launches HieroQuest 2: Double Helix – a revolutionary mix of music and collectibles

Global music icon, Steve Aoki, is pushing the boundaries of NFT creativity with his latest venture, HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix. This multi-platform odyssey isn’t just about one album; It’s a collector’s dream, combining music, graphic novels, and trading cards into one immersive experience.

Aoki’s HiROQUEST Collector’s Edition, launched on November 21, 2023, offers a limited-edition package that includes a CD of the new album, the official HiROQUEST graphic novel, and four rare trading cards from an exclusive 12-card set.

Steve Aoki’s HeroQuest 2: Everything You Need to Know

HiROQUEST debuted at Collect-a-Con in Houston on November 4, 2023. Fans experienced the HiROQUEST universe firsthand. Plus, he collected special digital promo cards and met Steve Aoki. Aoki’s performance and autograph session electrified the event.

Excitement grows with HiROQUEST 2 Album Experience in Los Angeles on November 19, 2023. The program also includes the entire HiROQUEST universe, digital cards and activities. Dedicated cosplayers add to the entertainment. Enthusiastic fans can win the sixth card and meet Aoki.

Colex’s technology is key to this project. It combines physical and digital collectibles for fans. Collectors can easily manage and trade their collections. Each Colex card is numbered and scannable. It unlocks the digital twin, adding transparency and ease.

Steve Aoki is excited about HiROQUEST’s unique blend. He says, “HiROQUEST started as a dream for our own TCG. Colex was necessary to make it real. His technique is unique. “Together, we are transforming storage.” HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix is ​​a blend of music, art and technology. It sets new standards for collectors and fans.

