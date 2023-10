Mobile move-to-earn game Stephan has announced a new collaboration with electronic musician Steve Aoki to launch an exclusive collection of digital sneakers via Solana NFT. This collaboration is connected to DJ’s A0K1VERSE, an NFT-based membership club that offers exclusive benefits to holders.

The Steve Aoki x Stefan collection will consist of 300 collaborative sneakers that will be available in four designs: walker, jogger, runner, and trainer. Stepan will release 60 editions of each NFT design via the MOOAR marketplace from October 31 to November 4, priced at 3,500 GMT (approximately $695 at the time of this writing).

Another 60 NFTs from the collection will be distributed to Aoki’s fan community, bringing the total number of collaborative digital kicks to 300 NFT editions.

One of the Steve Aoki x Stepan Digital shoe designs. Image: Find Satoshi Lab

“Collaborating with Stephen is an exciting step toward bringing the metaverse and the real world together,” Aoki said in a release. “This co-branded digital sneaker collection is not just about fashion; It’s a bridge to the future.”

Stepon, developed by Find Satoshi Lab, is a move-to-earn game where users buy NFT sneakers, connect them to their phone, and earn rewards for walking, jogging, and running. The company claims that Stepan has more than 2 million monthly active users.

“Steve Aoki is a revolutionary – he continues to push boundaries and demonstrate extreme innovation,” Satoshi Lab COO Shiti Manghani said in a release. “This partnership highlights our commitment to this cause, and underlines the immense potential of our industry.”

Aoki has released several other NFT projects in recent years, partnering with companies like Gala Games and Nickelodeon, as well as renowned comic book artist Todd McFarlane (“Spawn”). In 2022, Aoki told Decrypt that he was “building his own world” with A0K1VERSE.

Find Satoshi Lab is preparing to launch its next game after Stephan, called Gas Hero – a social mobile and web game that challenges players to fight each other amidst a futuristic dystopian world, called Gas Hero. Destroyed by an evil AI overlord who launched a nuclear attack.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward.

