November 29, 2023
More cargo ships from Ukraine use civilian corridor despite Russian threats


By Lucy Raitano

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Sterling softened against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, but showed little reaction to U.K. consumer credit data or comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, who said interest rates will now remain at the lowest level. There is no time to discuss cuts. ,

At 1153 GMT, sterling was 0.1% lower against the dollar at $1.26840. Earlier in the session, it hit a new three-month high of $1.27330, a level it has been hovering near for the past week.

Bailey said Wednesday that the central bank will “do what it takes” to get inflation down to its 2% target, adding that he has not yet seen enough progress toward that goal to be confident.

Meanwhile, data showed British consumers increased their borrowing pace by the most in five years in the 12 months to October, underscoring the impact of the higher cost of living on households.

Market attention in recent weeks has focused on when the BOE will start cutting rates from 15-year highs, as inflation begins to ease and the economy shows signs of slowing.

According to Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, markets are not paying much attention to what Bailey or other MPC members are saying right now, and are instead mostly waiting for the data.

“We are hearing comments from Bank of England officials … they have changed their story to try to push back expectations of a rate cut, which is what all central banks are doing in the developed region,” Pesolle said.

He said more attention would be paid to key US releases on Thursday, including personal consumption data and initial jobless claims.

“It’s mostly a story of the dollar and global sentiment, the pound and cable are mostly reflecting what’s happening to the euro/dollar and the fact that we broke above 1.10,” Pesolle said.

The BoE will make its next policy announcement on December 14.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by David Evans)

Source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Bitcoin's exchange supply has fallen to its lowest level since December 2017.

Bitcoin’s exchange supply has fallen to its lowest level since December 2017.

November 29, 2023
Charlie Munger ate peanuts, drank Diet Coke, and refused to exercise — and still lived to be 99. Does this make him a superager?

Charlie Munger ate peanuts, drank Diet Coke, and refused to exercise — and still lived to be 99. Does this make him a superager?

November 29, 2023

You may have missed

Bitcoin's exchange supply has fallen to its lowest level since December 2017.

Bitcoin’s exchange supply has fallen to its lowest level since December 2017.

November 29, 2023
Charlie Munger ate peanuts, drank Diet Coke, and refused to exercise — and still lived to be 99. Does this make him a superager?

Charlie Munger ate peanuts, drank Diet Coke, and refused to exercise — and still lived to be 99. Does this make him a superager?

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

NATO reiterates support for Kiev at NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

November 29, 2023
Down 50% from 2021, we think there’s upside for AT&T stock

Down 50% from 2021, we think there’s upside for AT&T stock

November 29, 2023
Bitcoin price hits ,000, Solana (SOL) up 12% daily: Market Watch

Bitcoin (BTC) price rises above $38K, Solana (SOL) price rises above $60 (Market Watch)

November 29, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

‘We must be ambitious’ at COP28, says EU climate action commissioner

November 29, 2023