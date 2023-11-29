By Lucy Raitano

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Sterling softened against a stronger dollar on Wednesday, but showed little reaction to U.K. consumer credit data or comments from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, who said interest rates will now remain at the lowest level. There is no time to discuss cuts. ,

At 1153 GMT, sterling was 0.1% lower against the dollar at $1.26840. Earlier in the session, it hit a new three-month high of $1.27330, a level it has been hovering near for the past week.

Bailey said Wednesday that the central bank will “do what it takes” to get inflation down to its 2% target, adding that he has not yet seen enough progress toward that goal to be confident.

Meanwhile, data showed British consumers increased their borrowing pace by the most in five years in the 12 months to October, underscoring the impact of the higher cost of living on households.

Market attention in recent weeks has focused on when the BOE will start cutting rates from 15-year highs, as inflation begins to ease and the economy shows signs of slowing.

According to Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, markets are not paying much attention to what Bailey or other MPC members are saying right now, and are instead mostly waiting for the data.

“We are hearing comments from Bank of England officials … they have changed their story to try to push back expectations of a rate cut, which is what all central banks are doing in the developed region,” Pesolle said.

He said more attention would be paid to key US releases on Thursday, including personal consumption data and initial jobless claims.

“It’s mostly a story of the dollar and global sentiment, the pound and cable are mostly reflecting what’s happening to the euro/dollar and the fact that we broke above 1.10,” Pesolle said.

The BoE will make its next policy announcement on December 14.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by David Evans)

Source