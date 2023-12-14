(adds reference, walks away)

by alan john

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Sterling strengthened against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of England kept rates in line with forecasts and cut interest rates, contrary to expectations the Federal Reserve differed a day earlier. .

The pound rose 0.74% to $1.2711, a 10-day high. It also strengthened against the euro, which was down 0.17% at 86.04 pence.

The BOE said British interest rates needed to remain high for an ‘extended period’.

Traders meanwhile reduced their bets on the extent of rate cuts from the BOE to 2024, with the decision fully priced for June for the first time as opposed to May before.

The BoE’s monetary policy committee voted 6-3 to keep rates at a 15-year high of 5.25%, in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll last week. The three dissenting policymakers wanted another increase of 5.5%.

There was no discussion of cutting interest rates and the BOE remains concerned that inflation in Britain will remain more stable than in the United States and the euro zone.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did nothing on Wednesday to challenge expectations of a US rate cut for 2024, saying the Fed’s chances of tightening monetary policy were over and discussions of cutting borrowing costs were “over.” Coming to mind.

That led traders to increase bets on a US rate cut and markets are now pricing in about 150 basis points of a Fed waiver in 2024, a big increase from before the decision.

British government bond or gilt prices pared their gains after earlier joining a global bond rally on expectations of a rate cut.

The rate-sensitive two-year yield was down 4 bps at 4.32%, having earlier declined to 4.17%, its lowest since May in sympathy with the decline in global bond yields.

