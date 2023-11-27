By Rae V

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar fell on the back foot in the last week of November, while sterling remained at its highest level in more than two months as Britain’s economic slowdown eased, as traders eyed fresh economic signals in the week ahead. It is resting. The future path of policy rates.

A postponed OPEC+ meeting, inflation readings in the euro zone and Australia as well as data from the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation fill this week’s calendar, including rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Chinese PMI data. Will be seen.

Sterling was last down 0.06% at $1.2598, but was close to a two-month peak of $1.2615 hit on Friday, after last week’s data showed British companies unexpectedly showed modest growth in November after a three-month contraction. Was informed about return.

“This points to the resilience of the UK economy despite tight monetary policy from the Bank of England,” said Carol Kong, currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). “But we still expect the UK economy to weaken and experience a short-term recession.”

The pound was on track to gain about 3.7% this month, its biggest monthly gain in a year, which was also helped by a decline in the US dollar.

Similarly, the Australian dollar was also at a near three-month high and last traded at $0.6578 ahead of domestic inflation data on Wednesday.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar edged closer to its recent two-month trough against a basket of six peers, with traders, returning from the Thanksgiving slump late last week, holding out for the Fed’s next clue this week. We are keeping an eye on US Core PCE prices. step.

The dollar index, which was last up 0.08% at 103.51, was headed for a monthly loss of 3%, its worst performance in a year.

“Our estimate is that the US dollar will move over the longer term,” said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

“While CPI inflation rates are still above the central bank’s target in most of the G10 countries, there is a strong incentive for policymakers to support the ‘higher for longer’ theme as higher market rates protect against inflation. Will help in the fight.

“However, investors are weighing this policy and appear to be more engaged about betting on the timing and pace of a rate cut next year.”

According to the CME FedWatch tool, market pricing indicates a roughly 23% chance that the Fed could begin easing monetary policy as early as next March.

The weaker greenback provided some relief to the Japanese yen, which was at a strong level of 150 per dollar and was last seen at 149.52 per dollar.

Elsewhere, the euro slipped 0.03% to $1.0930, but not far from last week’s more than three-month peak of $1.09655.

A survey last week showed the decline in euro zone business activity eased in November but remained broad, suggesting the bloc’s economy will shrink again this quarter as consumer spending continues to be curbed. Will keep.

The New Zealand dollar eased 0.1% to $0.6076, but was similarly hovering near Friday’s more than three-month high of $0.6096.

In the Middle East, Hamas freed 17 hostages in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American girl, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the third day of its ceasefire.

“I think Middle East issues have definitely become the background risk,” CBA’s Kong said. “The temporary ceasefire may have supported risk sentiment and put pressure on the US dollar at the margin, but I do not think (the conflict) will become a major impact on FX markets in the near future, unless we see a big increase in Don’t see.”

