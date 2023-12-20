(Updates prices at 0825 GMT, adds quote and description, changes media identifier)

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Sterling fell against the dollar and euro after data showed British inflation slowed in November and came in well below expectations, leading markets to bet the Bank of England will cut interest rates. When will the cut start?

The pound was last down 0.56% at $1.2659, having been down about 0.15% just before the data. It also softened against the euro, which was up 0.43% at 86.62 pence.

British annual consumer price inflation fell to 3.9% in November from 4.6% in October, the lowest pace since September 2021.

The reading was below all forecasts in a Reuters survey of economists, which had pointed to a rate of 4.4%. Core inflation also declined by an unexpectedly large amount to 5.1% from 5.7%.

This led the markets to step up their expectations of a Bank of England rate cut, and they are now fully pricing in a 25 basis point cut by May 2024, and about 50% of such a cut by March. Show possibility.

Expectations of the BOE’s relative hawkishness compared to other major central banks have supported sterling in recent weeks.

“Markets are right to price in multiple rate cuts for 2024. After this latest negative surprise on inflation starting in May, investors are now expecting a 140 bps cut in 2024. This is probably pushing it And we still think the bank would prefer to proceed a little more cautiously with a 100bp cut starting in August, James Smith, developed markets economist at ING, said in a note.

“But interestingly, this data has also seen investors reevaluate where the BoE stands relative to the Fed and the European Central Bank. Until now, markets were expecting both of these to be much more hawkish than the BoE. There will be, but it seems to fade away.”

British shares and government bonds, known as gilts, rose on the data.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell 10 basis points to 3.55% and the rate-sensitive two-year yield fell 17 bps.

Britain’s blue chip FTSE100 stock index and the domestically-focused FTSE250 index both rose more than 1% to their highest levels since May. (Reporting by Alun John and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Bernadette Baum)

Source