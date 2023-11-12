Steps to be taken before the end of the year

Tax season officially starts early next year, but there are several tax-saving steps that should be taken by December 31.

Some of the most attractive of these come courtesy of the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers enhanced tax credits for upgrading your home’s energy efficiency and car buyers who electrify their vehicles. Others include the usual deductions for charitable donations, 401(k) funding and securities losses. If you’re a senior, you also need to know the required minimum distribution (RMD) rules that changed with the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise face hefty penalties.

It can all seem complicated and time-consuming, especially with the busy activities of the year-end holidays. So, we’ll break it down for you here so you can move quickly to take advantage of as many tax-saving moves as possible before time runs out.

Which energy efficient home improvements qualify for tax credits?

Improvements eligible for tax credits include:

home clean power products

solar panels for electricity From a local provider.

From a local provider. Home Back-up Power Battery Storage With a capacity of 3 kWh or more.

Heating, Cooling and Water Heating

Electric or natural gas heat pump; electric or natural gas heat pump water heaters; central air conditioner; Natural gas or propane or oil water heaters; Natural gas or propane or oil furnaces or hot water boilers That meet or exceed specific efficiency levels established by the Energy Efficiency Association.

That meet or exceed specific efficiency levels established by the Energy Efficiency Association. solar water heating products, Certified for performance by a Solar Rating Certification Corporation or comparable entity endorsed by the state government in which the product is installed.

Other energy efficiency upgrades

oil furnaces or hot water boilers Which meet or exceed 2021 ENERGY STAR efficiency criteria and are rated by the manufacturer for use with fuel blends that contain at least 20% by volume of qualified fuel.

Which meet or exceed 2021 ENERGY STAR efficiency criteria and are rated by the manufacturer for use with fuel blends that contain at least 20% by volume of qualified fuel. Panelboard, sub-panelboard, branch circuit, or feeder Which are installed in accordance with the National Electrical Code and have a load capacity of 200 amps or more.

Which are installed in accordance with the National Electrical Code and have a load capacity of 200 amps or more. insulation materials and systems Which meet International Energy Conservation Code standards.

Which meet International Energy Conservation Code standards. exterior windows Which meet the most efficient requirements of Energy Star.

How big are the tax credits for home energy efficient improvements?

The credit you can take is generally 30% of the total improvement expenses in the year of installation. Although some items are limited to a certain dollar amount each year, they have no lifetime limit, meaning you can spread out the improvements throughout your home and claim the maximum credit each year. For details, see the Department of Energy website.

To claim the credit, file IRS Form 5695 with your tax return and receipts.

What tax credits are available to car buyers?

If you’re still looking for a car for personal use in the US, buy and take delivery of a new plug-in electric vehicle (EV) or fuel cell vehicle (FCV) by the end of the year, you will be eligible for the clean vehicle tax. Can qualify. Credit up to $7,500.

Your adjusted gross income this year or last year must be less than the following limits to qualify:

$300,000 for married couples filing jointly

$225,000 for heads of households

$150,000 for all other filers

The seller must also provide you with information about your vehicle’s qualifications and register it online and report the same information to the IRS. If they don’t do so, your vehicle will not be eligible for the credit, the IRS warns.

To claim your credit, file Form 8936, Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit (including qualified two-wheel plug-in electric vehicles) with your tax return and provide your vehicle identification number.

Have you maxed out your 401(k)?

If you don’t already have your company’s 401(k), top it up because your contributions are tax deductible unless they’re in a Roth 401(k). The Roth 401(k) is funded with after-tax dollars, so your withdrawals later come tax-free.

The contribution limit is $22,500 for employees or $30,000 if you are over age 50. If your company matches, the total combined employee and company contributions cannot exceed $66,000.

Can’t contribute the maximum to your 401(k)? Try to contribute at least the amount your employer wants to contribute. You can also deduct your employer’s contributions.

Have you finished giving your gift?

If you itemize your taxes – typically when you expect to take deductions, including charitable gifts, that exceed the standard deduction – consider maximizing donations to IRS-qualified organizations.

You can generally deduct up to 60% of your adjusted gross income. Provided you’ve held them for more than a year, valuable assets, including long-term appreciated stocks and property, are generally deductible up to 30% of your adjusted gross income at fair market value.

If you’re not sure yet which organization you want to donate to, you can set up a donor-advised fund (DAF), put your money in there, take the tax deduction, and decide later. How you want the money to be distributed. Just make sure all the paperwork is done correctly to claim your deduction.

“DAFs must send a letter accepting donations by the end of the year describing the assets and value,” said Ryan Losey, executive vice president of certified public accounting firm PIASCIK.

Did you clean up your portfolio?

Check your portfolio to take advantage of tax-loss harvesting, which is when you sell an asset at a loss to offset taxable capital gains and potentially offset up to $3,000 of your ordinary income. Are.

Let’s say you have $20,000 in capital gains and $25,000 in losses. You can offset your entire $20,000 gain with your $20,000 loss and apply the $3,000 loss against your ordinary income to further reduce your taxes. Assuming a 35% tax rate, you have saved $8,050 in taxes (the potential tax owed on $20,000 in profit is $20,000 x 35% = $7,000 that is erased from losses, plus $3,000 x 35% = $1,050 in taxes on ordinary income. is saved from shortage).

You’ll still be left with a $2,000 loss that you can use against profit or income next year.

If You’re a Senior, Do You Know the RMD Rules?

Tax experts say some RMD rule changes since 2020 have left many seniors confused about whether they should take RMDs from your taxable retirement accounts this year. And that’s one thing you don’t want to get wrong because “the penalties are very severe,” says Mark Steber, chief tax information officer for tax preparer Jackson Hewitt.

The IRS said that if an account owner fails to withdraw the full amount of the RMD by the due date, a 25% excise tax will be charged on the amount not withdrawn, or possibly 10% if the RMD is corrected within two years. Tax will be imposed. If you have a “reasonable” excuse and you’re fixing the problem, you can ask to have the fine waived.

To make it easier and avoid penalties, know when you turn 72, Losey said.

If you turn 72 this year, your first RMD must be taken by April 1, 2025, for the 2024 tax year. No RMDs are required this year.

If you celebrated your 72nd birthday First By December 31, 2022, you must take your first RMD by April 1 and your next RMD by December 31.

“If you didn’t get one in April, apply for relief,” Losey said. Due to confusion, “the IRS will be lenient.”

RMDs are taxed as ordinary income for the tax year in which they are taken, but if you are at least 70-½ years old, you can donate the money directly from your Individual Retirement Account (IRA) to charity. By doing this you can avoid tax. In 2023, you can donate up to $100,000 as a qualified charitable distribution. You won’t get a tax deduction for the donation, but the gifted amount can be used to satisfy all or part of your RMD without adding it to your taxable income.

Steber said, “The worst thing you can do is you take the standard deduction, take $5,000 from your IRA, pay the taxes and then write a $5,000 check to your church or someone else. And there is no benefit.”

Medora Lee is the money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can contact him at [email protected] and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

