Steps taken to reduce car congestion at Montreal airport after traffic backup

MONTREAL — The authority that oversees Montreal Airport has announced measures to reduce congestion after a surge in car traffic over the summer has caused a wave of frustration among travelers trying to make it to the gate on time.

Gridlock on the road leading to Trudeau Airport routinely forces travelers to get out of their vehicles and drag their bags hundreds of meters to the entrance, forcing pedestrians onto the highway to exit the ramp – Especially during the afternoon and evening.

On Wednesday, Aéroports de Montréal said that by next summer, it will install two alternative drop-off zones to divert car traffic from the airport’s main entrance, both served by shuttle buses for arriving and departing passengers. Will.

“Passengers will be able to choose between going to the main drop-off zone at the front of the terminal or traveling more quickly to a remote drop-off zone operated by a five-minute shuttle service,” the airport said in a release.

In an interview, CEO Yves Beauchamp said all parking spaces will be free for about 40 minutes within a three-hour period between 4 pm and 7 pm, when flights take off amid the afternoon rush. Drop-off zones will operate only between May 1 and October 1.

He described traffic delays of up to 40 minutes as “unacceptable”.

He said, “People were getting impatient and coming out of their vehicles with their suitcases. Of course, this was an undesirable situation.”

“We are putting alternative drop-off zones and significant measures in place to ensure we do not let this type of situation happen again.”

A new airport parking lot hosting 2,800 spaces is also scheduled to open early next year. The authority said discounts will be available for bookings of four hours or less in some parking spaces and special rates will be offered for spaces longer than that.

Meanwhile, a public bus service from the city center was introduced earlier this season with the aim of reducing the number of cars traveling to the airport.

The measures came after Montreal’s public transit authority made detours for its 747 airport shuttles last summer, while the airport authority added a third free parking zone, traffic-control staff and a new Uber service pick-up. Added area. Yet obstacles remained.

By 2028, the airport authority said it plans to triple the capacity of its curbside roadways passing through the main entrance, build more parking, and reconfigure the road network to serve new drop-off areas. Used to be.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

