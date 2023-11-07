Stepping Up the Game: From CPA Student to Senior Vice President

With so many ways to start a career in business or finance, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out which path is best for you.

For Allison Francis – a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and senior vice president of finance and business operations at Hyper Hippo, a mobile game studio in Kelowna – the road to success began when she became a CPA.

Although there is a common misconception that CPAs only work in accountancy firms, the truth is that becoming a CPA opens up a wide range of career options in industries such as business, finance, and technology. Additionally, CPAs are essential within their organizations, helping them evolve, pivot, change, and grow.

So it’s no surprise that Francis was attracted to the profession at an early age.

“When I was a senior in high school, I decided that I was going to enroll in post-secondary with an open mind and incorporate accounting courses into my schedule,” Francis tells Daily Hive.

“Through this course, particularly the case-study components, I gained an appreciation of the value that CPAs bring to organizations through their technical skills. This helps in creating the clarity needed for decision making. I know I was lucky that I realized this early in my life.”

She decided to pursue her CPA designation while working within two global professional services firms in Ontario, meaning she was able to gain real-world experience while still learning.

“I received contacts from a wide range of businesses and nonprofits. Working in a firm environment among other students going through a similar experience was a good transition between post-secondary education and working completely independently as a designated professional.

Studying toward her CPA designation equipped her with the skills she needed to become an effective finance leader, and ultimately helped her land her senior role at HyperHippo. She now oversees the business of creating fun games and is responsible for Hyper Hippo’s financial management strategy.

“In addition to ensuring financial accuracy and compliance, having a CPA around the executive table promotes a futuristic mindset and long-range planning,” she says. “My background supports building foundation systems that can scale with growth and I bring rigor and practicality in logistics to our operational roadmap.”

Looking to the future, Francis says his long-term career plan will include a blend of continuous learning, creative culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

She advises anyone considering pursuing the CPA designation to embrace this journey wholeheartedly. “It is a rigorous process, but the skills and insights gained are invaluable. Stay committed, seek guidance, and recognize that the challenges you overcome will lead to a rewarding and impactful career.”

