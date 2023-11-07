November 7, 2023
Stepping Up the Game: From CPA Student to Senior Vice President


With so many ways to start a career in business or finance, it can sometimes be difficult to figure out which path is best for you.

For Allison Francis – a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and senior vice president of finance and business operations at Hyper Hippo, a mobile game studio in Kelowna – the road to success began when she became a CPA.

Michael and Suzanne Hinteringer Photography/CPABC

Although there is a common misconception that CPAs only work in accountancy firms, the truth is that becoming a CPA opens up a wide range of career options in industries such as business, finance, and technology. Additionally, CPAs are essential within their organizations, helping them evolve, pivot, change, and grow.

So it’s no surprise that Francis was attracted to the profession at an early age.

“When I was a senior in high school, I decided that I was going to enroll in post-secondary with an open mind and incorporate accounting courses into my schedule,” Francis tells Daily Hive.

“Through this course, particularly the case-study components, I gained an appreciation of the value that CPAs bring to organizations through their technical skills. This helps in creating the clarity needed for decision making. I know I was lucky that I realized this early in my life.”

BC CPA Allison Francis

Michael and Suzanne Hinteringer Photography/CPABC

She decided to pursue her CPA designation while working within two global professional services firms in Ontario, meaning she was able to gain real-world experience while still learning.

“I received contacts from a wide range of businesses and nonprofits. Working in a firm environment among other students going through a similar experience was a good transition between post-secondary education and working completely independently as a designated professional.

BC CPA Allison Francis

Michael and Suzanne Hinteringer Photography/CPABC

Studying toward her CPA designation equipped her with the skills she needed to become an effective finance leader, and ultimately helped her land her senior role at HyperHippo. She now oversees the business of creating fun games and is responsible for Hyper Hippo’s financial management strategy.

“In addition to ensuring financial accuracy and compliance, having a CPA around the executive table promotes a futuristic mindset and long-range planning,” she says. “My background supports building foundation systems that can scale with growth and I bring rigor and practicality in logistics to our operational roadmap.”

BC CPA Allison Francis

Michael and Suzanne Hinteringer Photography/CPABC

Looking to the future, Francis says his long-term career plan will include a blend of continuous learning, creative culture and entrepreneurial spirit.

She advises anyone considering pursuing the CPA designation to embrace this journey wholeheartedly. “It is a rigorous process, but the skills and insights gained are invaluable. Stay committed, seek guidance, and recognize that the challenges you overcome will lead to a rewarding and impactful career.”

Are you ready to start your new career? For more information about becoming a CPA and what it could mean for your future, visit the CPABC website.

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

November 7, 2023
America's busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it's so big

America’s busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it’s so big

November 7, 2023

You may have missed

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

Hong Kong partygoers suffer irritation, light sensitivity after Bored Ape NFT event – Hong Kong Free Press HKFP

November 7, 2023
America's busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it's so big

America’s busiest rail corridor gets a $16.4B boost – why it’s so big

November 7, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman overtakes Elon Musk in AI arms race

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman overtakes Elon Musk in AI arms race

November 7, 2023
Jim Cramer says markets have made big progress during last week’s rally

Jim Cramer says markets have made big progress during last week’s rally

November 7, 2023
More oil supertankers than ever are headed to the US to load crude for export as OPEC+ curbs supply

More oil supertankers than ever are headed to the US to load crude for export as OPEC+ curbs supply

November 7, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Local election votes are being counted in Moldova as officials accuse Russia of interference

November 7, 2023