StepN Unveils Latest Genesis Sneakers, Moore

step n announced the launch of its latest innovation, the MOOAR Genesis sneakers. This is coming from the feedback it received from its community after its previously successfully launched sneakers.

STEPN is an innovative Web3 lifestyle app that seamlessly integrates gaming and social elements to motivate users to live a healthy life while earning tokens.

The app is specifically designed to encourage outdoor activities like walking, jogging or running by rewarding users with NFTs in the form of sneakers.

Through outdoor exercise, users can collect GST and NFTs, which can be used to upgrade their sneakers or redeem them for rewards. Additionally, the app offers a premium subscription that grants access to exclusive features during the subscription period.

STEPN is an innovative mobile NFT game that operates on the Solana blockchain, offering users a unique opportunity to earn rewards while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Developed by Australian fintech firm, Find Satoshi Lab, STEPN emerged victorious in the Solana Ignition Hackathon gaming track. The app successfully raised $5.0M in seed funding from leading investors such as Solana Capital, DeFi Alliance, Morningstar Ventures, and Sequoia Capital.

Since its beta launch in 2021, STEPN has gained notable popularity in the industry, achieving 24.5% of total downloads in its category on the App Store as of May 2022.

Notably, the app also plays a key role in advancing carbon neutrality, which aligns with its mission to usher millions of individuals into the Web3 era.

During its peak, StepN claimed approximately 1 million active daily users, indicating its widespread acceptance and high engagement. In October 2022, StepN partnered with Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki and his A0K1Verse ecosystem to create co-branded digital sneaker collectibles, further expanding its reach and appeal.

Although it made a profit of $26 million in the first quarter of 2022, the project faced challenges, including the crypto winter and user backlash over an update that some considered a “permanent tax” on its earnings.

The release of the MOOAR Genesis sneakers is a strategic move aimed at reviving StepN’s popularity and cementing its position as one of the leading move-to-earn projects in the crypto space. Users are advised to stay tuned for more details on the new sneakers, which will be announced on the StepN website.

Source: cryptotvplus.com