Stephen Miller’s right-wing lawsuit machine must be shut down

America First Legal and former Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, president of the legal group, reportedly planned to “deploy some of the best legal, political and strategic thinkers in the country to challenge the radical left and the “woke” agenda.” The cases have made headlines. , Yet the group’s securities fraud lawsuit against Target represents an acceptable legal and strategic mistake.

The lawsuit claims Target somehow defrauded investors as its stock went down after selling LGBTQ merchandise and running a Pride campaign. While it’s true that conservatives reacted negatively with protests and boycotts, and Target’s stock price declined around that time, nothing about the Pride campaign or response suggests the slightest suspicion of fraud.

In an attempt to cover up the fraud claim without saying anything, Miller’s organization claims that Target’s statements about monitoring its board for risks (such as boycotts and negative press coverage) may have been fraudulent because Target ran a Pride campaign (as did many other retailers). Surprisingly, this claim comes despite complaints about Target’s long history of supporting LGBT rights.

Functionally, the litigation focuses on how America First Legal fundamentally disagrees with Target’s operational decisions, including its Pride 2023 campaign. But this value judgment does not establish anything about securities fraud.

To be clear, the lawsuit against Target has no credible basis.

At a basic level, securities fraud lawsuits require allegations that someone fraudulently bought or sold securities at a distorted price because of a company’s misstatements or omissions.

The initial complaint filed in this lawsuit fails this basic test. It was alleged that the plaintiff was retaining the stock purchased on April 11 with himself. Unless the plaintiff somehow traveled back and forth through time, he could not have been duped into purchasing the stock by statements about the risk monitoring target made weeks later on April 25.

In another blow to this, the lawyers involved recently filed an amended complaint and another press release. Attempting to solve the time travel problem, it involves additional plaintiffs who purchased stock at different times and claim that Target’s previously filed annual report was fraudulent in some way.

This second attempt also seems doomed to failure. The original case has no meaning.

Pride Month merchandise is displayed at a Target store in San Francisco, California on May 31, 2023.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The lawyers allege that the efficient market for Target’s stock included all public information about Target. Thus, Markets also certainly knew, as they allege, that Target had a long history of supporting LGBT rights, despite “consumer groups” and “conservative commentators” repeatedly warning Target not to. was that its support for LGBT rights could cost it some customers.

Despite this, they allege that the market was somehow misled into believing that Target did not face this risk or that Target did not monitor it.

The whole thing makes no sense. Target’s 2021 annual report clearly warns that it could face a “consumer boycott” due to its stance on sensitive issues.

The lawsuit itself looks like a fraud.

America First Legal touts its expertise and claims to wage sophisticated legal battles to advance conservative causes. Nevertheless, the Target litigation reveals an entirely frivolous filing, wasting Target’s money on legal fees and the court’s time to review it.

These junk filings benefit America First Legal as it issues press releases and attracts publicity, allowing it to recruit more donors. Like the scam involving a nonprofit dedicated to building a border wall, this lawsuit appears to be aimed at raising money and sending a message to conservative donors. But it doesn’t seem like it’s even a half-serious attempt to win a securities fraud claim.

Since filing the Target litigation, the attorney leading the effort, Jonathan Berry of Boyden Gray, has continued to work in the same vein, making questionable legal claims about business and securities law in order to make headlines. Consider his most recent op-ed with former Trump Attorney General William Barr wall street journal, Delaware Chancellor J. Travis Laster took to LinkedIn and called the op-ed “doubly wrong” and “deeply misguided.” It also inspired Lawrence Cunningham, a prominent conservative law professor, to write The Journal And clarify that Barr and Berry had exaggerated their claims.

The goal of Securities Litigation is not to be an opinion page and to get the law wrong should have real consequences.

The lawyers involved, who clearly do not understand securities law, likely thought they could file the claim as a downside risk to losing the case. But securities litigation carries greater risk. If the court does its job and follows the law, it should result in sanctions and a judicial finding that Jonathan Berry of America First Legal and his co-counsel Boyden Gray filed a frivolous lawsuit.

Federal law imposes intense sanctions for securities fraud litigation because Congress found that abusive securities fraud litigation threatens the US economy.

In 1995, Congress passed the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which included protections designed to ensure that public companies like Target were protected against costly but costly lawsuits whenever a company’s stock price declined for any reason. Will not face meritless fraud cases.

Lawyers involved in this fiasco face real risk because the Reform Act requires courts to impose sanctions against parties or lawyers who raise claims in “any complaint” that is governed by existing law or the law being amended. are not justified by the court’s non-trivial reasoning. This means that the serious problems of the initial securities fraud complaint do not go away simply because the lawyers decide to file another dubious complaint. The statute specifically requires courts to review whether a party has raised frivolous claims or defenses. If the court finds the filing frivolous, the statute directs that “the court shall impose sanctions” and the court must include the other party’s legal fees and costs arising from frivolous litigation.

Stephen Miller, a former assistant to former President Donald Trump, leaves the U.S. District Court in Washington, DC on April 11, 2023

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Securities fraud litigation differs from ordinary litigation because the law requires courts to consider sanctions in these cases themselves, rather than simply considering the issue when a party makes a motion for sanctions.

Despite the requirement for courts to review mandatory sanctions at the conclusion of judgment and “to include in the record specific findings regarding compliance by each party and each attorney representing any party”, some research indicates That many courts have failed to conduct this review.

it is not surprising.

Many federal judges are not familiar with securities fraud litigation, and parties typically do not bring this mandatory requirement to the court’s attention. Hopefully the press coverage surrounding this case – or some amicus curiae briefings – will ensure that the Court understands its responsibility and mandatory legal obligation here.

If the court sanctions the lawyers involved for filing meritless suits, expect state bar associations to take notice.

Sadly, it appears that the lessons of Rudy Giuliani’s disciplinary proceedings have not reached the lawyers here. The Washington, DC Bar’s hearing committee recommended that Giuliani be disbarred for filing a meritless lawsuit even though he had “no valid legal basis” for doing so.

State bars must continue to make examples of these lawyers until the misconduct stops.

Benjamin P. Edwards holds the William S. Edwards Professorship at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Boyd is a professor of law at the School of Law. He is the current chair of the Securities Regulation Section of the Association of American Law Schools.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com