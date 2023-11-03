Stephen King thinks Twitter should be renamed X is sh**, but Elon Musk's sharp response in favor of it won the Internet over

famous author Stephen King has criticized Twitter’s Rebranding as “X” prompts a clever but amusing response Elon MuskWhich quickly attracted attention on the internet.

What happened: Earlier in July this year, Twitter’s sudden “X” rebranding took the digital world by surprise and drew mixed reactions from netizens and analysts alike.

On Thursday, the “It” author expressed his disapproval with an explicit post on the platform saying that X “has to go,” along with the hashtag changeitback.

The move stunned many users and once again divided opinions.

However, the spotlight soon shifted to Musk when he responded with a cheeky post.

In the comments section, some users agreed with Musk and said, “Twitter is dead! Live long𝕏.” Others questioned King’s understanding of social media algorithms and advised him to keep writing books.

Subsequently, some users also pointed out that despite the excitement about the rebrand and new identity, many continued to refer to the platform as Twitter and posts as Tweets. Earlier, Musk himself had slipped into humor several times during a virtual appearance.

It is worth noting that King was not in favor of Musk’s decision to monetize the verified blue checkmark.

why is it important: Musk’s ex currently has more serious problems than worrying about a rebrand.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the value of the tech billionaire’s microblogging site has dropped to less than half of its purchase price, possibly due to his chaotic leadership and advertisers’ concerns about content security on the platform.

X is reportedly valued at $19 billion, equivalent to $45 per share, while Musk bought it for $44 billion in October last year.

