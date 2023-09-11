Stellar (XLM) maintains last week’s gains as bears take control of the market

All eyes are on Stellar (XLM) as it broke the $0.12 resistance despite a massive attack in the crypto market. The token managed to maintain its previous week’s gains, while Bitcoin and other top coins continued to maintain bearish momentum.

Stellar’s current price reflects the growing demand and interest in its payment solution, which is a possible reason behind its strength. Additionally, excitement is high among XLM investors as the Stellar Network prepares for a game-chaining announcement on Tuesday.

XLM surges amid increased speculation in the Stellar ecosystem

XLM has been on a rise since September 2 after Stellar.org Announcement That “something good is coming” to the network in 10 days. Following this announcement, the price of XLM increased by 10%, rising from $0.1135 to $0.126.

However, with some losses, it maintained momentum and reached $0.134 on September 10. This price movement marked an increase of almost 20% from the month’s low of $0.1117 recorded on August 17.

Additionally, Stellar Network continues to tease the community with a mysterious September 7 announcement countdown do It also teased that a change is underway as the upcoming brand will introduce Stellar to the real world.

The Stellar community is filled with anticipation as enthusiasts wait for the mystery to be revealed. some community members suppose That upcoming announcement could be related to the partnership with Apple.

In a recent report, Stellar dominated all layer-1 networks in token treasuries based on market cap, leaving behind Ethereum and Polygon. 23 August do It turns out that Stellar recorded a symbolic treasury market cap of $304 million. Ethereum, on the other hand, recorded a treasury market cap of $291 million, while Polygon remained in second place with $24 million.

The report presents Stellar as a leading real-world asset token network, which is a possible reason behind the rise in XLM price.

Price Outlook: XLM slips to $0.13. Will it bounce back?

Over the past 30 days, Stellar’s XLM has reflected the lack of resilience in the broader crypto market. While most coins gave up all previous gains, XLM broke negative market sentiments to reach new highs.

However, the rally has stalled, and the token price has fallen by more than 3% in the last 24 hours. But it still maintains a gain of 1.78% in the last seven days.

Stellar has slipped from the new support at $0.134 and is now trading at $0.1272. This decline suggests two things. First, the hype surrounding the mysterious announcement may have died down. Secondly, XLM may succumb to the bearish pressure present in the broader crypto market.

Nonetheless, XLM is in for a serious scare, as the outcome of the next 24 hours will determine its price trajectory. If the announcement is bullish enough, XLM could see a change in positive momentum with a massive bounce above the $1.3 price.

