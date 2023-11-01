Stellar co-founder's non-profit launches 24,000 GPUs for AI development - Decrypt

Voltage Park, an AI-focused nonprofit backed by cryptocurrency billionaire Jed McCaleb, has announced the launch of a cloud computing cluster with 24,000 GPUs. The initiative aims to serve the rapidly growing machine learning (ML) compute market, which is grappling with challenges ranging from rigid long-term contracts to exorbitant GPU rental rates.

“Many people don’t realize how much the computation shortage is impacting AI innovators,” Eric Park, CEO of Voltage, said in the announcement.

McCaleb – best known for playing a major role in the crypto world as the co-founder of Ripple and later Stellar (powered by the XLM token) – has now shifted his focus to the rapidly growing realm of AI . Their support for Voltage Park is further evidence of the technology industry’s move from blockchain to AI.

According to Voltage Park, the launch isn’t just about numbers – it’s about reach. Voltage Park aims to make ML infrastructure available to everyone from tech giants to emerging startups. Their entry into the ML compute scramble includes offering bare-metal access, short-term leases, and hourly billing for large-scale users. With approximately 24,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs (costing approximately $500 million), Voltage Parks emerges as a formidable player in the ML arena.

Voltage Park is already serving other startups like Imbue, and is working on providing infrastructure for well-known names in the AI ​​field like Character AI, which lets users create characters based on personalities like Elon Musk or Kudda, and Atomic AI. Allows the creation of chatbots that use AI for genetic studies. The team wants to be fully operational by 2024.

“Voltage Park helped us reach critical calculations more quickly than other providers,” Kangjun Qiu, CEO of Imbu, said in the announcement.

Following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year, demand for advanced AI silicon from the likes of Nvidia skyrocketed. Businesses are now in the race not just for crypto dominance but for AI dominance. McCaleb’s move to fund Voltage Park, a subsidiary of his nonprofit Navigation Fund, is a strategic step in this direction.

While McCaleb played a foundational role in founding Voltage Park, the nonprofit says he is merely hands-on in its day-to-day operations, neither operating nor sitting on the board.

Voltage Park’s initiative toward democratizing AI technology brings cutting-edge computing power to a broader audience, promising to level the playing field and potentially spark a new wave of innovation in machine learning.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co