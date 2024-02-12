Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in the battle with Rome

By Giulio Piovaccari and Nick Carey

MILAN (Reuters) – The recent war of words between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has exposed a difficult new reality: Europe’s once-domesticated national automakers have become global players that the EU are ready to take advantage of the overcapacity in India’s car factories. Better government deals.

Stellantis, formed by a combination of French manufacturer Peugeot PSA, Italy’s Fiat and Detroit’s Chrysler, is responsible for almost all of Italy’s car production. Fiat production is falling as European sales have stagnated and Stellantis has shifted production to other countries in its vast global network.

Stellantis’ capacity utilization rate at its European factories was 56% last year, down from 64% in 2019 and well below Volkswagen’s 71% rate, according to GlobalData data provided to Reuters. Automakers aim for at least 80% capacity utilization.

Stellantis is using its excess production capacity to gain leverage in bargaining for subsidies and policy support from the governments of Rome and other countries. In the United States, state and federal officials offered subsidies to convince Tavares not to close a Jeep plant in Illinois, which would now be used to build a new mid-size pickup truck that would be used in the company’s U.S. The model will fill a gap in the lineup.

Justin Cox, director of global production at GlobalData, told Reuters that the world’s third-largest automaker has allocated more European electric-vehicle production to France so far. The company’s North American truck and Jeep SUV operations generate the majority of the group’s profits. Stellantis will report 2023 financial results on Thursday.

“You can see why Italians are upset… Italy has a lot to lose,” Cox said. “All their volume production is tied up with Stellantis.”

On paper, France and Italy appear evenly matched in Stellantis’ production system. Stellantis will make 735,000 vehicles in France and 750,000 in Italy in 2023.

But Stellantis is Italy’s only major automaker, while France can also rely on Renault, bolstered by more planned future EV models. Italy’s total automotive production last year was about 800,000 vehicles, while France had 1.5 million units, according to AlixPartners.

Italian officials have demanded that Tavares take Fiat production to 1 million vehicles per year. Meloni has criticized Stellantis’s decisions from a nationalistic perspective.

Meloni said in parliament that the “alleged” merger that created Stellantis “actually hid a French takeover.” He said: “It is no coincidence that the group’s industrial choices take French interests into account more than Italian interests.”

Tavares – who has built Stellantis into one of the industry’s most profitable companies – countered that the automaker is “not afraid of the 1 million mark … but we must not forget that it will always depend on the size of the market.” Does.”

Tavares, a scion of Italy’s Agnelli family, and Stellantis chairman John Elkann are engaged in talks with the Meloni government. The company said Rome should play its part to support increased production – providing incentives for consumers to buy EVs, reducing energy costs and encouraging the development of EV charging networks.

Earlier this month, Italy launched a new auto purchase incentive, worth 950 million euros ($1 billion) for this year.

Stellantis is shifting production of cheaper vehicles to lower-cost countries, handing over more expensive models to France or Italy.

Marco Centino, partner at management consultant Oliver Wyman, said Rome’s dissatisfaction reflects a growing awareness that it has few tools to take advantage of Stellantis’s decisions.

“Stellantis has no plans to divest from Italy or France,” he said. “But this is a global group, which does not make industrial choices based on national priorities.”

Stellantis and its European rivals now face weak car demand and increased competition, which typically means lower prices and tougher choices. Chinese automakers are ramping up shipments of EVs they are offering at prices that European manufacturers can’t compete with if they want to turn a profit.

Italy, the EU’s third-largest economy, is home to Europe’s second-largest auto parts industry, according to local auto lobby ANFIA.

But 40% of suppliers specialize in combustion-engine technology and more than 70% are still exposed to it.

Santino said that the “brain” functions at Stellantis, such as engineering, R&D and platform design, have gradually moved away from Italy since Stellantis was formed, as PSA was further along in developing EVs than Fiat-Chrysler. .

“The French auto parts industry … is now more innovative and stronger,” Centino said. “It’s a real imbalance.”

France is one of Stellantis’ main investors with a 6.1% stake through the state-backed investment bank BpiFrance, and has a representative on its board.

Italy has no presence in the group, but Industry Minister Adolfo Urso has said Rome is ready to buy a stake.

“Product allocation does not depend on the regime,” said Francesco Ziarpoli, a management professor at the University of Venice, who adds that Stellantis and PSA before it have always made a lot of cars in Spain.

Sales also matter.

Fully electric cars will account for just 4% of new car sales in Italy in 2023, but nearly 17% in France.

“Italy is not considered one of the countries that believes in the transition to EVs,” Ziarpoli said.

Instead of complaints, “a better idea would be to shift the conversation to a practical level, such as convincing Tavares to move some EV-related R&D and product development work back to Turin, where skills are still high.” Are,” he said.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Nick Carey in London; Editing by Joseph White and Matthew Lewis)

