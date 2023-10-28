Stellantis, UAW reach tentative agreement on new contract, sources say

Stellantis and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement.

The UAW and Stellantis have a tentative agreement in place, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation Saturday.

The agreement, reached following meetings this week between the union and company officials, only leaves General Motors without a tentative union agreement among the Detroit Three.

The agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union will need to be approved by members before it can take effect. It follows the announcement of a deal between Ford and the union on Wednesday, which was expected to significantly increase pressure on the other two companies to reach an agreement.

The union had been on strike against all three automakers at the targeted facilities since mid-September, but the union ended its strike against Ford after a temporary agreement was announced there. It was not immediately clear whether the union would follow the same plan with Stellantis.

More: GM, Stellantis meet with UAW, demand deal ‘as soon as possible’

The union, which had been on strike at the company’s Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and several parts distribution centers across the country, expanded the strike Monday to Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where the profitable Ram 1500 pickups are built.

According to the union, the agreement with Ford includes a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract, along with other improvements. The deal with Stellantis is expected to follow the general pattern of that deal.

Details on the agreement with Stellantis, owner of the Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, are expected to be released in the coming days.

Stellantis spokeswoman Jodi Tinson declined to comment.

Stellantis is also in talks with Unifor, the union representing Canadian autoworkers. Those talks set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Unifor posted an update on its website Friday:

“As we approach Sunday’s strike deadline, progress has been reported and, after several days of disruption, there was movement from the company today. Your bargaining committee made clear in our message to Stellantis There is no concession and no extension.”

Deals have already been secured between Unifor and Ford and General Motors, although the GM agreement was followed by a 12-hour strike.

As far as the GM negotiations are concerned, a person with direct knowledge of them said the automaker has agreed to many of the financial points included in Ford’s tentative agreement: With an 11% raise the first year during the term of the contract; 25% wage increase, cost of living adjustment formula as it was in 2009, before the UAW was forced to abandon it amid the Great Recession, and retain profit sharing. It is not clear what the issues are that are hindering reaching a tentative agreement.

Rebecca Given, an associate professor in the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers University, said Saturday that Stellantis has secured a tentative agreement with the UAW, meaning General Motors is under pressure to do the same “very, very soon.” .

“I will say that workers returning to work at Ford through the temporary agreement and the ratification process has put everything on the table for Stellantis and GM. They are committed to not being at a disadvantage compared to Ford,” Givhan said.

Three sources familiar with the GM talks said the TA remained at a standstill to resolve some issues despite marathon early-morning bargaining sessions over the past two days.

“It is difficult to tell in these final stages whether there is a need for movement on a major demand or whether subcommittee work is still being finalized that are not the core issues, but you have no tentative agreement until That everything doesn’t go well,” Given said of the GM talks.

Givhan said if there are any breakthroughs in the Stellantis deal such as saving the Belvidere plant and agreements to include joint ventures in the master contract, GM will have to somehow match those benefits to its table. Stellantis idled the Belvidere Assembly plant in Illinois, which has been a major issue for the UAW.

“They’re in a race to the finish line now,” Givhan said. “GM doesn’t want to be more than a few hours behind Stellantis. They know what they have to do and any kind of waiting is just prolonging it without any reason. GM loses money by waiting to reach a potentially clear contract at this point.”

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: [email protected]. Become a customer.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Stellantis, UAW reach tentative deal after strike, sources say

Source