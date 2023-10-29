Stellantis, UAW reach tentative agreement after 44-day strike

The UAW and Stellantis reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Saturday, ending a 44-day strike against the automaker.

Meanwhile, a deal with General Motors remained unclear, leaving the automaker as the only remaining member of the Detroit Three without a tentative union labor agreement as of press time Saturday night. The union opted late Saturday to expand its strike against GM to include the company’s Spring Hill Assembly/Global Propulsion Systems manufacturing facility in Tennessee, which the company says is its largest in North America. It is a great facility.

In response, GM issued a statement saying, “Given the progress we have made, we are disappointed by the UAW’s actions. “We continue to bargain in good faith with the UAW and our goal is to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The Stellantis deal, formally announced in a union video posted on social media Saturday night, addresses a major issue for the union by adding a new product to the idled Belvidere Assembly plant in Illinois, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Were not authorized to speak. deal. No details about the new product were immediately available.

UAW Vice President Rich Boyer said in a union news release that the company will reopen the plant and add more than thousands of jobs at a new battery plant in Belvidere, representing a significant victory for the union.

Like this week’s earlier deal with Ford, Stellantis workers will have to return to their jobs while the agreement goes through the ratification process, the release said, adding that the UAW National Stellantis Council is scheduled to convene in Detroit on Thursday to review the agreement. Making plans.

In the video, UAW President Shawn Fenn touts the power of the union’s targeted strike strategy.

“On the 44th day of our ‘Stand Up Strike,’ I am honored to announce that our union has again emerged victorious. Once again, we have achieved what just a few weeks ago we were told was impossible.” Was,” Fain said in the video with Boyer, who heads the union’s Stellantis department.

Boyer offered a similar assessment.

“Through the power of our stand up strike, we have saved Belvidere. Eight months ago, Stellantis idled the Belvidere Assembly Plant, sending 1,200 of our members onto the streets. “With the strength of our strike, we are bringing back those jobs and others,” Boyer said, according to a union news release.

Fenn said that “Going into these negotiations, the company wanted to cut 5,000 jobs at Stellantis. … Not only did we not lose those 5,000 jobs, but we completely turned it around. By the end of this deal, Stellantis will be adding 5,000 jobs.”

According to sources, other items of the agreement include a salary increase equal to 25% over the life of the contract, a $5,000 ratification bonus and the ability for employees with at least one year of seniority to participate in the company’s new car lease program. Is. A text message to local union members indicated that 3,200 supplemental employees, previously known as temporary employees, would be moved to permanent status within 90 days of ratification and that the starting wage for supplemental employees would be $21 an hour. will be.

The union release said the agreement restores three years of pay increases plus cost-of-living allowances, as well as eliminating divisive pay levels in the union. It also said the union received the right to strike over plant closings, as in the Ford agreement, as well as “the right to strike over product and investment commitments, a historic first for the union.”

It also highlighted how low-paid workers would benefit from the wage increase.

“The lowest-paid temporary workers at Stellantis will see increases of more than 165% over the life of the agreement. Some Mopar workers will receive an immediate 76% increase upon ratification,” the release said.

The proposed labor agreement followed several meetings between the union and company officials last week, 44 days after the union’s strike against the automakers began.

The agreement between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers union will need to be approved by members before it can take effect. It follows the announcement of a deal between Ford and the union on Wednesday, which was expected to significantly increase pressure on the other two companies to reach an agreement.

The union had been on strike against all three automakers at the targeted facilities since mid-September, but the union ended its strike against Ford after a temporary agreement was announced there.

The union, whose members walked out of Stellantis’s Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio and several parts distribution centers across the country, expanded the strike last Monday to Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where the profitable Ram 1500 pickups are built. .

According to the union, the agreement with Ford includes a 25% wage increase over the life of the contract, along with other improvements. The deal with Ford set a pattern for other automakers, though the Stellantis deal appears to add to that.

More details on the agreement with Stellantis, owner of the Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands, are expected to be released in the coming days.

Mark Stewart, chief operating officer of Stellantis North America, said in a statement that an agreement had been reached.

“Today, as we announce that we have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW on a new labor contract, I want to thank all of the negotiating teams who worked tirelessly over many weeks to get to this point We look forward to welcoming our 43,000 employees back to work and resuming operations to serve our customers and our Dare Forward to maintain Stellantis’ position at the forefront of innovation. 2030 Strategic Plan,” the statement said, referencing the name of the company’s business plan.

News of the tentative agreement soon reached picket lines outside Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, where the profitable Ram 1500 pickups are built. UAW members at the plant went on strike last Monday.

Tomas Rangel, 33, of Detroit, and others on the picket line reacted to the sound of honking by motorists passing on busy Van Dyke Avenue.

“If it’s the same as the Ford, it should be good, better than we expected,” said Rangel, who worked on the assembly line. “Hopefully, this will be voted on soon so we can get back to work.”

For DeSean McKinley, 45, who said he has worked at the plant for nine years, the Stellantis agreement, similar to Ford’s, which he called “very good,” would be welcome news.

“We all liked the deal with Ford and we thought it was historic,” he said.

McKinley also praised UAW President Shawn Fenn for the union’s aggressive negotiating tactics.

“Shawn Fenn’s strike strategy really did it. He kept them off balance,” McKinley said. “Once they did what they had to do, we got results … so that’s what we needed, a different type of strategy. He brought it to them – and we got results.

Anthony Collier, 53, a father of four who lives in Pontiac, said he hoped potential improvements to workers’ 401(k) plans, including a significant increase in employer matching contributions, made it into the agreement.

“Everyone wants a (pay) increase, everyone wants a signing bonus, but the 401(k) is everything, because one day you decide it’s time to stop working, you’ve removed something. Have given.”

Joey James, 45, of Chesterfield Township, has worked at various stations on the assembly line at the plant for six years.

“We’re chill… ready to get back to work,” he said. “We love our jobs. We just want to be treated somewhat fairly.

In Canada, Stellantis is also in talks with Unifor, the union representing autoworkers there. Those talks set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Unifor posted an update on its website Friday:

“As we approach the Sunday strike deadline, progress has been made to report that, after several days of disruption, there was movement from the company today. Your bargaining committee made clear in our message to Stellantis Have done – no concession and no extension.”

Deals have already been secured between Unifor and Ford and General Motors, although the GM agreement was followed by a 12-hour strike.

As far as GM’s negotiations with the UAW are concerned, a person with direct knowledge of them said the automaker has agreed to many of the financial points contained in Ford’s tentative agreement: A 25% wage increase over the life of the contract; , the first year with 11%, using the cost-of-living adjustment formula as it was in 2009, before the UAW was forced to abandon it amid the Great Recession and maintain profit-sharing. It was not clear what issues were hindering reaching a tentative agreement.

Rebecca Given, an associate professor in the School of Management and Labor Relations at Rutgers University, said Saturday that Stellantis securing a temporary agreement with the UAW means General Motors is under pressure to do the same “very, very soon.”

“I will say that workers returning to work at Ford through the temporary agreement and the ratification process has put everything on the table for Stellantis and GM. They are committed to not being at a disadvantage compared to Ford,” Givhan said.

Three sources familiar with GM’s talks said some issues remained to be resolved, hindering an agreement despite marathon early-morning bargaining sessions over the past two days.

“It is difficult to tell in these final stages whether there is a need for movement on a major demand or whether subcommittee work is still being finalized that are not the core issues, but you have no tentative agreement until That everything doesn’t go well,” Given said of the GM talks.

Given said a success in the Stellantis deal, such as savings at the Belvidere plant and an agreement to include joint ventures in the master labor contract, would mean GM would have to somehow match those benefits on its table. Stellantis announced in December that it would idle the Belvidere assembly plant, citing the cost of the transition to electric vehicles. That plant previously produced the Jeep Cherokee SUV.

“They’re in a race to the finish line now,” Givhan said. “GM doesn’t want to be more than a few hours behind Stellantis. They know what they have to do and any kind of waiting is just prolonging it without any reason. GM loses money by waiting to reach a potentially clear contract at this point.”

