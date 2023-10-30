Stellantis to reopen Belvidere factory to build new mid-size trucks [UPDATE]

It may not be a Ram stampede.

Updates: While UAW vice president Rich Boyer said a midsize truck will be built at the Stellantis factory in Belvidere, Illinois, Ram declined our request for confirmation or comment regarding the surprise announcement.

In late February, Stellantis idled the assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where it makes the Jeep Cherokee. This drastic decision meant that 1,200 workers had to be laid off, without any promise of future jobs. Thankfully, the situation is now better following the automotive group’s new tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers.

In an official statement published on youtubeUAW Vice President Rich Boyer shared the good news: “UAW family, it is my great honor to announce that we have saved Belvidere. Again, we have saved Belvidere… We have opened a new The vehicle won… It will be a medium-sized truck, and we will have two shifts.”

The people laid off from their jobs are going to get benefits even before production starts again in the factory. They will be put back on temporary layoff with pay and health care until they are reinstated to their jobs. It gets better because the UAW VP said Stellantis will create more than 1,000 jobs at a new battery plant in Belvidere.

This is where the speculation begins as it is unclear what type of pickup Stellantis will make in the Belvidere. The first thought that comes to our mind is that of the Ram Rampage which is already in production in a factory located in Pernambuco in Brazil. It has been seen repeatedly testing on American soil. However, that may not be the case as the Rampage is technically a compact truck, just like the Ford Maverick.

The UAW VP talked about a midsize truck and a battery plant, putting two and two together suggests the pickup will also be offered as a hybrid and/or EV. As a result, this STLA will probably run on a larger platform, which would mean a unibody construction while the larger RAM 1500 REV sits on a STLA frame.

One of four electric-focused platforms being developed by Stellantis, the STLA Large will underpin vehicles ranging in length from 185 to 212.6 inches. Battery sizes will start at 101 and go up to 118 kWh, which will provide up to 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Whatever the case, the truck will be offered with a gasoline engine as UAW President Shawn Fenn announced: “We’re bringing both combustion vehicle and battery jobs to Belvidere.”

