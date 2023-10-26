text size

Global carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday it will buy a 20 percent stake in Chinese electric car maker Leapmotor, making it the latest European brand to gain a foothold in the country’s highly competitive market through partnerships with local manufacturers.

Hangzhou-based Leapmotor makes only electric vehicles and is relatively unknown in Europe despite selling 10,000 cars a month in China, while Stellantis is one of the world’s biggest carmakers, owning popular brands including Alfa Romeo and Jeep.

Under the deal, the Netherlands-based company will spend 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) on the stake in Leapmotor.

The two companies will also set up a Stellantis-led joint venture, Leapmotor International, which will have “exclusive rights to export and sell Leapmotor products outside Greater China, as well as manufacturing,” Stellantis said.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said, “As consolidation among capable electric vehicle start-ups unfolds in China, it has become increasingly clear that only a handful of efficient and agile new-generation EV players like Leapmotor are leading the way in China. Will dominate the mainstream sectors.” in a statement.

“This is the right time to play a leading role in supporting the global expansion plans of Leapmotor, one of the most impressive new EV players with a technology-first, entrepreneurial mindset similar to ours,” he said.

With 200 vehicles on French roads since last spring, Leapmotor is trying to overcome regulatory hurdles from the EU to deploy more widely in France – its first target market in Europe.

The start-up offers a compact model, the T03, priced at 26,000 euros – aimed at meeting market demand for entry-level electric cars.

Leapmotor told AFP in September it was ready to cooperate with a European group, although it did not confirm rumors about a possible alliance with Stellantis.

Company CEO Zhu Jiangming described the partnership with Stellantis as a “great milestone” in the company’s history.

Stellantis already has a presence in China through a tie-up with Chinese conglomerate Dongfeng Motor to sell its Peugeot and Citroen cars in the world’s second-largest economy.

But it has struggled to gain a foothold, announcing last week that it would sell three factories owned by that joint venture to Dongfeng Motor in line with its “strategy to reduce our assets in China.”

And a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group filed for bankruptcy last year.

Other European manufacturers have also stepped up partnerships with Chinese companies to win over local customers.

In July, German car giant Volkswagen announced it would invest more than 600 million euros in Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng.

Source: www.barrons.com