Stellantis strike ends, new battery plant in Illinois; Boycott of GM Lyric plant

GM’s Spring Hill Manufacturing workers are now on strike

The UAW announces it has reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis to end a six-week strike, including job gains from the reopening of a plant in Belvidere, Illinois, and a new battery plant at that location. Is included.

Shortly thereafter, the UAW announced that workers at GM’s plant, which makes the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq, would go on strike.

Just days after the UAW struck a tentative deal with Ford, the union has now announced a similar deal with Chrysler parent company Stellantis.

Like the Ford deal, every detail is not available at this time, but will be presented to employees soon. The plan is to present details on Thursday, November 2, after which union members will be able to vote to accept the deal. Until then, the UAW has instructed employees to return to work at Stellantis as a goodwill measure, and to show the rest of the company, GM, that they can end the strike at any time after the deal is closed. .

In a video announcement, UAW President Shawn Fenn and Vice President Rich Boyer laid out some of the specifics of the deal with Stellantis.

Although we don’t know all the details yet, some of the major wins are a 25% general wage increase, as well as cost-of-living adjustments. The UAW says the total wage increase from this strike is greater than the combined wage increase between 2001-2022, as was the case with the Ford deal.

However, for some other workers, the increase in wages and working conditions should be much greater than that 25% increase. Specifically, some employees and temporary workers at Mopar, Chrysler’s parts branch, will receive larger raises.

Additionally, a major specific victory for the UAW is the reopening of Belvidere Assembly in Illinois. The plant was decommissioned by Stellantis in February, and was a point of contention in the negotiations. The UAW says Stellantis has committed to reopening that plant and building a new 1,000-job battery factory at the facility.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the deal would mean “thousands of jobs, billions in investment and a huge win for Illinois.”

Overall, the UAW says Stellantis originally planned to cut 5,000 jobs at the company, but the deal includes commitments Add 5,000 jobs, resulting in an increase of 10,000 jobs.

This is important because a key point of this conversation is that electric vehicle assembly is likely to require fewer labor hours per car, because EVs have fewer parts. Theoretically this would mean fewer auto jobs, or fewer hours (an equation that could also be solved by implementing a shorter work week).

They told us for years that the electric vehicle transition is a death sentence for good auto jobs in this country. We stood up and said no. Shawn Fenn, UAW President

In discussing this strike, interviewers have repeatedly tried to badger Fenn about electric vehicles and blame him for wage or job problems, but Fenn has never taken advantage of this, always being on point. Emphasised that the UAW is looking for a “fair transition” to electric vehicles. This ensures that workers are treated fairly even after the industry goes bust.

But the strike continues at GM, where no agreement has been reached yet. Earlier this month, GM “leapt” other manufacturers in negotiations by agreeing to bring all U.S. GM joint venture battery plants under a union master agreement, ensuring that battery jobs as well as general auto Manufacturing jobs will also be treated.

But progress since then has been understandably slow, as GM is now the last holdout without a deal with the UAW.

The UAW calls its strategy a “stand-up strike”, where the plan is to begin striking at a few facilities, and then gradually expand the strike as time goes on.

As a result, UAW workers have now decided to go on strike at GM’s Spring Hill Assembly Plant in Tennessee. The plant builds the GMC Acadia and the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, but also makes the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq.

It’s interesting timing for this, given that production of the Lyriq has finally begun. After years of slow progress for GM’s Altium vehicles, Q3 finally saw a big jump in Lyriq production and sales, with 3,108 cars delivered. This was more than double the previous record of 1,348 cars in Q2. So if a deal is not reached soon, this slowdown threatens to diminish the momentum behind Lyric.

