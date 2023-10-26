Stellantis to acquire 21% stake in EV maker Leapmotor

HANGZO, China, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Stellantis is buying a 21% stake in Chinese EV maker LeapMotor for $1.6 billion, it said on Thursday, part of its China move to focus on electric vehicles after years of poor sales and manufacturing. By changing the strategy. Decline in the world’s largest auto market.

Leapmotor also announced the formation of a joint venture with Stellantis (STLAM.MI), in which the Chrysler parent company will own a 51% stake, allowing it to export, sell and manufacture products for Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology (9863.HK). Will get special rights. Greater China.

The deal, which follows the Volkswagen-Xpeng (VOWG_p.DE), (9868.HK) alliance announced in July, ushers in a new era of automotive alliances in China and shows how the country is becoming a global hub of EV technology. Is emerging as. ,

“We have not been so successful in China so we prefer to rely on a Chinese partner. It is better to win with a Chinese company than to win in China,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares told a news conference in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. ” Sitting next to Zhu Jiangming, CEO of Leapmotor.

Some analysts were skeptical that such a partnership taking a minority stake would help established foreign auto brands revive their declining fortunes in China.

“Small investments that allow them to access new technology that they haven’t been able to develop in-house… They’re hoping it’s no big deal,” said Tu Le, founder of the Beijing-based consultancy. ” Firm Sino Auto Insights.

Bill Russo, CEO of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automobility, agreed that “successful automotive partnerships are few in number, and often dissolve when interests diverge.”

Stellantis, formed in early 2021 through the merger of France’s PSA with Fiat Chrysler (FCA), has struggled to sell cars in China and has considered changing its strategy in the country, where it has a joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group. There is a joint venture (0489.HK).

The group, whose brands include Fiat and Peugeot, said a year ago it was closing its joint venture making jeeps in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group (601238.SS) after disappointing results.

Rivals such as Stellantis and Renault (RENA.PA) are worried about increasing competition from cheaper Chinese electric cars in Europe, a concern shared by the European Commission, which has talked about setting tariffs to protect European producers from Chinese Launched an anti-subsidy investigation. EV import.

Tavares criticized the EU investigation on Thursday.

“We like competition. Starting an investigation is not the best way to deal with those questions,” he said.

Asked how the LeapMotor partnership is different from its tie-ups with Dongfeng and GAC, Tavares said it was better for a Chinese entity to take the lead in the Chinese market.

“If we develop Leapmotor overseas, it gives Leapmotor better competitiveness in the Chinese market,” he said.

Concerns about competition and the dilution of existing shareholdings sent Leapmotor shares down 11% on Thursday, a reversal from an 11% jump at the market open.

More than 40 EV brands in China are locked in a fierce price war after Tesla (TSLA.O) cut prices earlier this year. Despite steep price cuts, EV sales are slowing due to weak consumer demand, putting pressure on margins on automakers and their suppliers.

More Partnerships

The Netherlands-incorporated joint venture is expected to start its export business in the second half of 2024, while Stellantis will have two seats on the Chinese firm’s board of directors, the two companies said.

The partnership will help Stellantis expand its EV lineup and meet its 2030 goal of EVs accounting for all of its sales in Europe and half of its sales in the US.

Leapmotor, ranked ninth in new energy vehicle sales in China, is trying to license its EV platforms and other EV assets to established foreign automakers to generate cash. The company last month said it needed at least a five-fold increase in sales to survive in the robust EV industry.

“We will definitely see more and more partnerships like this because Chinese EV startups have a real need to survive and they are open to foreign shareholders,” said Yale Zhang, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, will see Leapmotor issue 194.3 million Hong Kong-listed shares to Stellantis at HK$43.8 per share, a 19% premium to the last closing price of HK$36.80.

Following the subscription, Stellantis will hold approximately 21.07% of the total issued Hong Kong shares of Leapmotor. Shareholder Dahua (002236.SZ) said it would sell 90 million of its Leapmotor shares to Stellantis as part of the deal.

($1 = 0.9466 euros)

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Sameer Manekar and Kanjik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Stephen Coates

