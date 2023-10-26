(Bloomberg) — Stellantis NV has struck a $1.1 billion deal for a stake in Chinese electric vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technologies Ltd., just days after it ended manufacturing in the country, as the older global automaker catches up with a new breed of rivals. Are in competition. The transition to battery-powered cars.

The maker of Chrysler, Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot cars will buy about 194 million Leapmotor shares at HK$43.80 a share — a 19% premium to Wednesday’s closing price — according to an exchange filing on Thursday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Is. Following the deal, Stellantis will get a 21.2% interest in Leapmotor and two board seats. The companies will also set up a joint venture in which Stellantis will build and sell some Leapmotor cars outside China.

It’s the second deal in three months between an established auto giant and a little-known Chinese EV company, after Volkswagen AG in July agreed to take a $700 million stake in Xpeng Inc. and shows how quickly China is becoming a global leader in electric vehicles. The infection is starting to take over. , Companies like Stellantis, VW and BMW AG are losing ground in the world’s biggest auto market to Tesla Inc and local champion BYD Co, which offers a wide range of battery-powered cars suited to local tastes.

Stellantis halted production at its only Jeep plant in China last year, then last week announced plans to sell automotive assets to its Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor Group Co., effectively ending all car manufacturing in the country.

“Through this investment, we can address a white space in our business model,” Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “We feel this is the right time to take a leading role in supporting the global expansion plans of Leapmotor, one of the most impressive new EV players with a technology-first, entrepreneurial mindset similar to ours.”

“This partnership proves the competitiveness of Chinese EV makers in technology and supply chain,” said Wang Hanyang, auto analyst at Shanghai-based 86Research Ltd. “Working with European and American carmakers will provide a good credit and sales channel for Chinese companies.” Re-rating adoption is expected to be accompanied by capital infusion into Chinese EV stocks.

Stellantis shares fell as much as 2.2% in Milan trading on Thursday. The stock has gained 33% this year, making it the second-biggest gainer among European auto stocks after Ferrari NV.

Chinese automakers are also dabbling in export markets, with BYD expanding aggressively in Asia, South America and Europe, as well as Nio Inc. and SAIC Motor Corp., which owns MG. This has prompted the European Commission to launch an investigation into China’s EV subsidies to protect the continent’s automakers.

To be sure, Leapmotor is a small player in China’s domestic market, currently ranked 36th with a line-up of EVs and hybrids ranging in price from 59,900 yuan ($8,185) for its city car to 59,900 yuan ($8,185) for its midsize is up to 208,900 yuan for the car. sport utility vehicle.

While “we question the potential upside from such an investment in the highly competitive Chinese car market, it seems pretty clear that Leapmotor’s access to Chinese technologies and supply chains will be important insurance against future China competition in Europe and global emerging markets.” Provides,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Harald Hendrix wrote in a note ahead of Thursday’s announcement.

For Leapmotor, this tie-up gives it a platform for further expansion, said founder and CEO Zhu Jiangming.

“Through the partnership, Chinese automakers can step out of China into the global market, and we look forward to using Stellantis’ multi-brand strategy, and the financing, insurance, dealership and service networks to help Leapmotor expand rapidly.” Will take advantage of the legacy,” he said. On a call with journalists.

Leapmotor shares jumped as much as 11.6% in early Hong Kong trading on Thursday, but those gains were pared to 6.4% at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Bloomberg News first reported in August that Stellantis was exploring an investment in a Chinese EV company like LeapMotor.

Allen & Overy advised Stellantis on the deal, while Clifford Chance advised Leapmotor.

