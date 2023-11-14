Stellantis offers buyouts to nearly half of US salaried employees

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares poses during a presentation at the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York on April 5, 2023.

David de Delgado | reuters

DETROIT – Chrysler parent company Stellantis is offering buyouts to nearly half of its U.S. white-collar employees in a bid to reduce headcount and cut costs for the automaker’s North American operations.

The company said Monday that 6,400 of its 12,700 non-bargaining unit U.S. employees with five or more years of employment will be offered voluntary severance packages.

The move marks the latest cost-cutting efforts for the U.S. auto industry, as companies attempt to reduce costs amid economic concerns and billions of dollars in new investments for emerging technologies like electric vehicles. Both General Motors and Ford Motor have also cut salary workers over the past year.

“As the U.S. automotive industry continues to face challenging market conditions, Stellantis is taking the necessary structural actions to protect our operations and the company,” Stellantis said in an emailed statement. “As we prepare for the transition to electric vehicles, Stellantis announced today that it will offer a voluntary severance package to assist non-represented employees who pursue other interests with a favorable benefits package. Want to separate or retire from the company to get a raise.”

A Stellantis spokeswoman declined to comment on how many people the company would cut or overall costs. He also declined to comment on whether involuntary layoffs would be planned if enough employees do not accept the buyout.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis’ North American chief operating officer, informed employees on Monday of the program, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The company said employees will have until December 8 to accept the buyout offer.

This marks the second round of salaried buyouts this year for Stellantis. In April, the company expanded voluntary buyouts to approximately 33,500 U.S. employees, including 31,000 hourly employees with at least one year of employment and 2,500 salaried, non-union employees who had 15 or more years with the company. Were.

The latest purchases come just weeks after the automaker struck a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers union for new labor contracts covering its 43,000 unionized workers.

The tentative agreement between Stellantis and the UAW, which still must be approved by union members, also includes a voluntary buyout.

The UAW has said the voluntary incentive plan for retirement would be $50,000 pretax for an unlimited number of eligible production and skilled-trades members in 2024 and again in 2026.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the salaried buyout offers are not directly linked to expected increases in U.S. labor costs as a result of the agreement with the UAW.

The tentative union agreement includes a 25% wage increase, including 11% upon ratification; reinstatement of cost of living adjustments; Additional contributions for retirees; billions in new investments; And other benefits.

Don’t miss these stories from CNBC Pro:

Source: www.cnbc.com