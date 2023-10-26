Stellantis is teaming up with a Chinese startup to sell electric vehicles globally CNN Business

Hong Kong CNN –

Stellantis, home of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, has become the latest global automaker to tie up with a Chinese startup as the electric vehicle (EV) race continues to grow.

The Dutch conglomerate announced Thursday it will acquire a 20% stake in Hangzhou-based EV maker Leapmotor for about €1.5 billion (about $1.6 billion).

The two will form a joint venture that will give Stellantis exclusive rights to produce, export and sell Chinese-branded vehicles outside Greater China. The plan is to start by entering the European market.

Stellantis will control the joint venture with a 51% stake, while Leapmotor will take a 49% stake. The new business is expected to begin shipments in the second half of 2024.

The deal will allow Stellantis to leverage the startup’s “cost-efficient EV ecosystem” toward its fleet goals, which include a pledge to offer more than 75 fully electric models by 2030.

Chinese brands are attracting more attention from established automakers because of their ability to produce EVs at a faster pace and lower cost, allowing them to charge. Consumers less.

In July, Volkswagen announced it was buying a 5% stake in Chinese EV maker Xpeng and unveiled a strategic partnership to jointly develop new vehicles.

Last month, Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported that Mercedes was in talks to invest in Chinese EV maker Nio in exchange for access to the startup’s R&D and technology.

A Mercedes spokesperson told CNN at the time that its CEO was “in regular conversations with various industry leaders,” including Nio’s chairman, but “has no plans to invest or collaborate with Nio.” The Shanghai-based startup did not respond to a previous request for comment. Mercedes and Nio did not immediately respond to requests for an update on Thursday.

Stellantis’ latest cross newsThe tenorship comes almost a year after it ended its joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC). Previously, that business produced and distributed Jeep trucks in China.

Stellantis said on Thursday that the Dutch group had previously announced it would switch to a so-called “asset-light approach” in the country, which would also continue with the new tie-up.

Stellantis is acquiring Leapmotor shares at a price of 43.8 Hong Kong dollars ($5.6) per share, according to a stock exchange filing by the Chinese firm on Thursday. This represents a 19% premium over Wednesday’s closing price.

However, investors were not impressed. Leapmotor shares fell 11% in Hong Kong on Thursday after the deal was announced.

Source: www.cnn.com