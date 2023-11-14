Stellantis is offering buyouts to nearly half its US salaried employees

People attend the Stellantis presentation at the New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York City, US on April 5, 2023. Reuters/David ‘D’ Delgado acquires licensing rights

Nov 13 (Reuters) – Chrysler-parent Stellantis (STLAM.MI) said on Monday it is offering voluntary buyouts to 6,400 U.S. salaried employees as it moves amid a shift to electric vehicles and agreeing to a new United Auto Workers contract. Working to cut costs.

The buyout would take away about half of the company’s salaried U.S. employees not represented by a union, currently 12,700. Another 2,500 Stellantis US salaried employees are unionized and are not being offered the current buyout.

Salaried employees must have at least five years of experience to be offered a voluntary departure package. Employees who agreed to take the incentives will leave before the end of December.

Stellantis said it was “taking the necessary structural actions to protect our operations and the company” and cited preparations “for the transition to electric vehicles.”

In April, Stellantis said it was offering voluntary exit packages to 33,500 US employees. That proposal included 31,000 American hourly workers and about 2,500 salaried employees. Voluntary buyouts are also offered to some employees in Canada.

Mark Stewart, Stellantis’ chief operating officer, told employees in April that a review of its operations “has made it clear that we must become more efficient.”

In October 2022, Stellantis offered a voluntary buyout to its US salaried employees who were 55 years of age or older and had worked for the automaker for at least 10 years.

Under the UAW contract, the company agreed to offer a $50,000 buyout for experienced production and skilled trades members. It will offer buyouts in 2024 and 2026.

Stellantis said on October 31 that it would try to offset the significant financial hit taken by strikes in North America, which led to large wage increases, and that it was considering possible cost cuts.

Stellantis CFO Natalie Knight said the six-week strikes were unexpectedly long and would cost the group less than 750 million euros ($800 million) in terms of profitability and about 3 billion euros in revenue in full-year 2023.

Stellantis did not provide an estimate of the additional labor costs it would incur in the future, following new agreements with unions in North America.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com