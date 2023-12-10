Stellantis Announces Potential Layoffs at Jeep Assembly Plant in Toledo: Why Now?

TOLEDO, Ohio – Workers at the Toledo Assembly Complex and the Mack Assembly Complex in Detroit received a notice from Stellantis on Thursday that thousands of them could be laid off over the next year.

But why now?

Art Wheaton, a professor of labor studies at Cornell University in New York, said Stellantis’ official view is that they need to make cuts because of California Air Resources Board emissions regulations.

“It’s literally designed to produce less so that they don’t send any more gas engines to the 14 states that CARB is counting,” Wheaton said. “They’re trying to reduce production. The easiest way for Stellantis to reduce production is to go from three shifts to two.”

Wheaton and automotive reporter Jeff Gilbert of Detroit’s WWJ radio said there may be another reason behind the layoffs that Stellantis is less likely to talk about: declining sales.

“The Wrangler and Bronco have driven overall sales of off-road vehicles,” Gilbert said. “But for the Wrangler’s part, it reduced those sales. And the Wrangler has a very large inventory, so it’s an issue on the job as well as emissions issues in California.”

The Toledo Assembly Complex produces the Wrangler. It all adds up to thousands of people in Toledo and Detroit who are preparing to lose out on a steady paycheck.

According to Stellantis, temporary workers will be the largest group affected by layoffs representing approximately 84% of total layoffs. The announcement came about a month after the automaker reached a new contract with members of the United Auto Workers that most analysts viewed as a victory for workers, including benefits for temporary workers.

“Then they get the reward of being shunned or at least fired,” Wheaton said. “Hopefully they can find a job somewhere else or in another field.”

However, layoffs are not certain. Gilbert said Stellantis is creating a level of skepticism about the entire move, adding that jobs could come back in the future. He also says there are inside whispers in Detroit that this is all a ploy to change emissions policies.

“Some analysts have suggested this may be political theater to put pressure on the UAW, hopefully the UAW will put pressure on President Biden and hopefully President Biden will put pressure on California,” Gilbert said.

So, workers have to wait with bated breath and see what the outcome is.

