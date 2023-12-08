Stella McCartney presents sustainable market of materials innovations at COP28

A grape-based leather alternative and sequins made from tree cellulose are among 15 material innovations as part of fashion house Stella McCartney’s exhibition at the COP28 climate conference.

In partnership with Stella McCartney’s parent company LVMH, Sustainable Market showcases “the possibilities of current cutting-edge or soon-to-be-available technologies” that could transform the fashion industry.

The 15 innovators selected range from start-ups to established brands, providing plant-based alternatives to plastics, animal leather and fur, as well as regenerative alternatives to traditional fibres.

“The fashion industry accounts for eight percent of global greenhouse gas emissions,” McCartney said. “We need to be creative and innovative with options beyond the limited materials the industry has traditionally worked with.”

“If we can work together around these goals, we can really start doing business in a way that regenerates our planet rather than just taking something from it.”

Among the companies featured are Radiant Matter, which produces plastic-free iridescent biosequins, and Mango Material, which turns captured methane emissions into plastic, as seen in Allbirds’ Moonshot trainers.

US start-up Natural Fiber Welding is introducing its plant-based leather alternative Mirum, which has already been used in Stella McCartney’s Falabella and Frame bags, as well as a range of fragrance-infused jackets by MCQ.

The Sustainable Market also displays examples of finished products including a crochet dress and bag by Stella McCartney that are made using seaweed-based Kelsen yarn and the first garments made from biologically recycled polyester by American company Protein Evolution.

Another stall highlights Stella McCartney’s collaboration with Veuve Clicquot to develop grape-based leather using the Champagne house’s harvest waste.

The Sustainable Market Design School also highlights three student projects from the Mason/0 incubator at Central Saint Martins, which is supported by LVMH.

Automating Violescene by Charlotte Worth explores how an automated microbial dye process can be used to produce printed patterns for luxury textiles.

Other projects investigate how bacteria, algae and food waste could offer bio-based alternatives to synthetic dyes, and how laboratory-grown keratin fibers could be used for luxury fabrics.

The products are displayed in market stalls, including 3D-printed walls containing a compound from Spanish materials company Pure Tech, which it claims can convert CO2 and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into harmless mineral particles. Can be converted and removed from the air.

Other brands invited to participate in the market include US company Brimstone, which claims to have created “the world’s first carbon-negative portland cement”, and Chargers Luxury Fibers, which produces wool using regenerative farming methods. Is.

McCartney was asked to represent the fashion industry at COP28 to advocate for policy and regulatory change to encourage sustainable business and decarbonization of the industry.

His delegation seeks to promote human and animal welfare while building a coalition of global government and business leaders to increase investment in material innovations.

Recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential climate leaders, McCartney describes his eponymous brand as the world’s first luxury fashion house that never uses leather, feathers, fur or animal hides.

The Sustainable Market concept was first launched during Paris Fashion Week as part of their Summer 2024 runway show and will continue to evolve in the year following COP28.

The exhibition is taking place at the Climate Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates until 12 December.

At last year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, architect Norman Foster launched a set of sustainability principles for architects, while a team of researchers developed an app that helps global cities protect themselves from rising seas. Predicts the loss that will occur. level.

The incident was described by architect and engineer Smith Mordock as “extremely disappointing” in his opinion article for Dezeen, with other architects and sustainability experts expressing frustration at the slow pace of global action to reduce carbon emissions.

Photography is courtesy of Stella McCartney.

