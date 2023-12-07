Steepest mortgage-rate decline since 2008 is sending homebuilder shares to new highs

Homebuilder stocks hit new highs as mortgage rates saw their biggest drop in 15 years.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen 69 basis points over the past five weeks, the largest decline since 2008.

Shares of Toll Brothers, Lennar and DR Horton hit new records.

The rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 7.17% in the week ending Dec. 1, a decline of 69 basis points over the past five weeks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This represents the largest decline in mortgage rates during that time frame since 2008, Bloomberg reports.

Toll Brothers shares closed 2% higher at $88.90 on Wednesday, a new all-time record. Lennar also rose 2% to an all-time closing record of $135.37, as did DR Horton, which rose 2% to $133.61.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders Exchange-Traded also recorded a new closing high, rising 1% to $86.68. The ETF is up 42% from levels at the beginning of the year.

Homebuilders have been a major source of supply for the housing market recently, as high mortgage rates have deterred homeowners from listing their properties for sale.

The result was a housing market in limbo, skyrocketing home prices due to scarce supply and one of the most unaffordable housing climates seen in years.

But lower mortgage rates are expected to open up more housing inventory. This may reduce upward pressure on home prices, leading to a gradual decline in sales.

Still, experts say mortgage rates will still have to fall further before home sales fully recover. Redfin predicts the 30-year fixed rate will drop to just 6.6% by the end of 2024, allowing home sales to rise 5%. Meanwhile, home prices are only set to fall by 1%.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com