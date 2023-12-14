Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Steam Autoclave Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Configuration (Vertical, Horizontal), Application (Medical, Dental), Region and Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2030” Report has been added researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global steam autoclave market is expected to reach US$2.43 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing demand for disinfection and sterilization is expected to increase the demand for steam autoclaves in laboratory and medical settings. The demand for medical and bio-hazardous waste management applications is projected to grow rapidly due to increasing implementation and acceptance rates of biosafety guidelines. Furthermore, rising incidence rates of hospital-acquired infections and increasing need for safe management of infectious medical waste are expected to boost the steam autoclave market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of government regulations aimed at mandatory implementation of biosafety regulations, rising demand for portable autoclaves and introduction of cost-effective equipment are expected to serve as future growth opportunities for the steam autoclave market.

Vertical steam autoclave was the largest product segment in 2022. This large portion can be attributed to the presence of a wide product range available in the market including mid-range medical and laboratory autoclaves. Furthermore, the availability of specialized medical and bio-hazardous waste management equipment is expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

Medical waste management and sterilization was the largest application of the market in 2022 due to the presence of comparatively higher demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics. Furthermore, due to the increasing demand for pharmaceutical bio-hazardous waste management and gradually increasing levels of generation of such waste, it is expected that the laboratory applications of specialized autoclaves for bio-hazardous and solid waste management will grow rapidly. hopefully. rate over the forecast period.

North America was expected to hold the largest market share at over 35.52% in 2022. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections and presence of large procedure volumes and stringent government regulations are some of the key factors driving the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is recognized as the fastest growing regional steam autoclave market. The presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China is expected to provide attractive growth opportunities to manufacturers in the future. Furthermore, increasing demand for medical tourism in the region is expected to improve device utilization rates, increasing the need for sophisticated medical infrastructure.

Major players in the steam autoclave market include Tautnauer, Matachna, BMM Weston, Getting Infection Control, LTE Scientific, Belimed Deutschland, Medisafe International, Panasonic, PriorClave and Aerigit Medical Devices Steris.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 128 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.13 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $2.43 billion compound annual growth rate 9.9% Area covered global

